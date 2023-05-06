Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Two men held for stalking, harassing KKR skipper Nitish Rana's wife in Delhi

A case of stalking and harassment was registered at Kirti Nagar police station, Delhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 08:02 PM IST

Two men held for stalking, harassing KKR skipper Nitish Rana's wife in Delhi
Two men held for stalking, harassing KKR skipper Nitish Rana's wife in Delhi (file photo)

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing, Saachi Marwah, wife of Kolkata Knight Rider's (KKR) captain Nitish Rana. The incident took place on Thursday around 8.30 pm in West Delhi.

A senior police officer said that a case of stalking and harassment was registered at Kirti Nagar police station. On Friday, a complaint was received at Kirti Nagar police station through email in which the complainant alleged that the incident took place when she was going back to her home from Chhatarpur in her car with her driver.

While waiting at the red light in Kirti Nagar area, two bike-borne persons crossed her car at a high speed and stopped their motorcycle in front of her car. They started staring at her and banged their hands on her car, the DCP said.

A case was registered on Saturday under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354D (stalking), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kirti Nagar police station, Bansal said.

During the investigation, CCTV footage of the area was analysed and the accused were identified as Chaitnaya Shivam (18), a resident of Pandav Nager, and Vivek (18), a resident of Patel Nagar, he said.

The accused were arrested from their residences and further investigation is in progress, the DCP said. A purported video of the incident is surfacing on social media where two persons are seen on a motorcycle following the victim's car.

READ | Viral: CSK's Matheesha Pathirana celebrates like Cristiano Ronaldo, fans say it looks more like Undertaker

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Step inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Nysa Devgan-Yug's luxurious Mumbai home 'Shivshakti'
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
List of top 10 world’s best airports in 2023, according to Skytrax
Speed Reads
More
First-image
After commando's murder, CRPF asks Manipur-origin personnel on leave in state to report to nearest base
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.