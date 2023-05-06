Two men held for stalking, harassing KKR skipper Nitish Rana's wife in Delhi (file photo)

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing, Saachi Marwah, wife of Kolkata Knight Rider's (KKR) captain Nitish Rana. The incident took place on Thursday around 8.30 pm in West Delhi.

A senior police officer said that a case of stalking and harassment was registered at Kirti Nagar police station. On Friday, a complaint was received at Kirti Nagar police station through email in which the complainant alleged that the incident took place when she was going back to her home from Chhatarpur in her car with her driver.

While waiting at the red light in Kirti Nagar area, two bike-borne persons crossed her car at a high speed and stopped their motorcycle in front of her car. They started staring at her and banged their hands on her car, the DCP said.

A case was registered on Saturday under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354D (stalking), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kirti Nagar police station, Bansal said.

During the investigation, CCTV footage of the area was analysed and the accused were identified as Chaitnaya Shivam (18), a resident of Pandav Nager, and Vivek (18), a resident of Patel Nagar, he said.

The accused were arrested from their residences and further investigation is in progress, the DCP said. A purported video of the incident is surfacing on social media where two persons are seen on a motorcycle following the victim's car.

