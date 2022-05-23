TRA vs SUP Women's T20 Challenge Live Streaming: When, where to watch Trailblazers vs Supernovas in India

When and what time will the Women's T20 Challenge match between Trailblazers vs Supernovas start?

The Women's T20 Challenge match between Trailblazers vs Supernovas will be played on May 23 (Monday) at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will the Women's T20 Challenge match between Trailblazers vs Supernovas take place?

The Women's T20 Challenge match between Trailblazers vs Supernovas will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune.

Which channel will telecast the Women's T20 Challenge match between Trailblazers vs Supernovas in India?

The Women's T20 Challenge match between Trailblazers vs Supernovas will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Women's T20 Challenge match between Trailblazers vs Supernovas in India?

The Women's T20 Challenge match between Trailblazers vs Supernovas will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.