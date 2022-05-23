TRA vs SUP Women's T20 Challenge Live Streaming: When, where to watch Trailblazers vs Supernovas in India

Former champions Trailblazers are all set to take on Supernovas in the opening clash of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022.
Trailblazers enter the tournament as defending champions having won in 2020. As for Supernovas, they are two-time champions.
When and what time will the Women's T20 Challenge match between Trailblazers vs Supernovas start?
The Women's T20 Challenge match between Trailblazers vs Supernovas will be played on May 23 (Monday) at 07:30 PM IST.
Where will the Women's T20 Challenge match between Trailblazers vs Supernovas take place?
The Women's T20 Challenge match between Trailblazers vs Supernovas will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune.
Which channel will telecast the Women's T20 Challenge match between Trailblazers vs Supernovas in India?
The Women's T20 Challenge match between Trailblazers vs Supernovas will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the Women's T20 Challenge match between Trailblazers vs Supernovas in India?
The Women's T20 Challenge match between Trailblazers vs Supernovas will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Full Squads
Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (VC), Alana King, Ayushi Soni, Chandu V, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, Sophie Ecclestone, Sune Luus, Mansi Joshi.
Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Poonam Yadav (vc), Arundhati Reddy, Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S Meghana, Saiqa Ishaque, Salma Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Sophia Brown, Sujata Mallik, SB Pokharkar.