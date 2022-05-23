TRA vs SUP Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Trailblazers vs Supernovas match in Women's T20 Challenge

Trailblazers vs Supernovas

The Women's T20 Challenge 2022 is all set to kick off in Pune and the opening game will be played between the Trailblazers and the Supernovas.

The Trailblazers are the defending champions after they had lifted the title in 2020. Smriti Mandhana will continue to lead the side while she will have support from Poonam Yadav as her deputy.

READ | Women's T20 Challenge 2022: BCCI reveals squads, skippers of 3 teams - Check full list

The likes of Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues and Rajeshwari Gayakwad will look to use all their experience to contribute to the team's success.

Talking about The Supernovas, they, on the other hand, will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur. She will be helped by Taniya Bhatia, who has been named as the vice-captain of the side. They have been the most successful side in the history of this competition, having won the title twice.

The likes of Deandra Dottin, and Sophie Ecclestone will continue to play a major role for the Supernovas in the Women's T20 Challenge 2022.

Dream11 Prediction – TRA vs SUP – Women's T20 Challenge

TRA vs SUP Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Women's T20 Challenge

Trailblazers vs Supernovas Probable Playing XIs

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sharmin Akhter, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Salma Khatun

Supernovas: Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sune Luus, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh

Trailblazers vs Supernovas Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune on Monday, May 23, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (VC), Alana King, Ayushi Soni, Chandu V, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, Sophie Ecclestone, Sune Luus, Mansi Joshi.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Poonam Yadav (vc), Arundhati Reddy, Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S Meghana, Saiqa Ishaque, Salma Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Sophia Brown, Sujata Mallik, SB Pokharkar.