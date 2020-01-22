Top sports news: Saina Nehwal crashes out on day one, Saha asked to skip Ranji clash and more

In Wednesday's top Sports News (January 22, 2020), we have Saina Nehwal crashing out of the Thailand Masters in the opening round of the tournament.

It was a very bad day in the office for India as Sameer Verma, K Srikanth and HS Prannoy all lost their opening matches in the tournament.

Malaysia's Liew Daren absolutely outplayed Pranoy to win 21-17, 20-22, 21-19 in 68 minutes.

Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito defeated Srikanth by 21-12, 14-21, 11-21 in 48 minutes with Sameer Verma also facing a loss 16-21, 15-21 in the hands of Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in just 38 minutes.

In world Tennis, Roger Federer cruised to the third round of the ongoing Australian Open after outclassing his opponent on straight sets.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. Thailand Masters: India's Saina Nehwal crashes out in first round

India's star shuttler Saina Nehwal's crashed out in the first round of women's singles at the Thailand Masters 2020 on Wednesday. After a terrible start to the match, Saina managed to pull it back in the second game only to lose the final one in the end.

The 29-year-old lost to Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt by 13-21, 21-17, 15-21 in a clash which lasted for 47 minutes.

2. Australian Open: Roger Federer outclasses Filip Krajinovic to reach third round

Swiss maestro Roger Federer outclassed Serbia's Filip Krajinovic in straight sets to book his place in the next round. The current world number three defeated Krajinovic 6-1, 6-4, 6-1. Roger will be taking on Australia's John Millman in the next round of the tournament.

Earlier in the day, Serbia's Novak Djokovic also secured his spot in the third round of the Australia Open after defeating Japan's Tatsuma Ito 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in round two.

3. 'Top team gym session': Virat Kohli enjoying 'good meal' in Auckland with teammates ahead of first T20I

Team India are set to take on New Zealand in their home turf after successfully winning the ODI series at home against Australia. Skipper Virat Kohli took to social media on Wednesday to share as photography with teammates Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant after a "top" gym session with the lads.

Auckland's Eden Park is set to host the first T20 International between India and New Zealand on Friday (January 24) of the five-match series.

4. 'It’s a clear message': Virender Sehwag gives his take on MS Dhoni's exclusion from BCCI contract list

Former Team India opener Virender Sehwag has expressed his thoughts on the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) move to not offer MSD a contract and said that the selectors must have made their mind up to go ahead with a squad without Dhoni in it. With questions over the wicketkeeper-batsman's retirement doing the rounds, the decision to exclude him just gave rise to more speculations.

“Selectors have probably made up their mind that they will not select MS Dhoni. So BCCI also made its mind,” Sehwag was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

5. NZ vs IND: This is why Wriddhiman Saha will miss Bengal's next Ranji Trophy clash against Delhi

Team India's first-choice Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has been asked to skip Bengal's Raji Trophy clash against Delhi to keep himself fresh ahead of the two-match Test series in New Zealand. Saha is currently recovering from a fractured finger on his right hand, which he suffered during India's Day/Night Test match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens back in November.