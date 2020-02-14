Top cricket news: Kohli reacts as RCB unveils new logo, Kapil Dev says cricket is no more a 'gentleman’s game' & more

In Friday's top Cricket News (February 14, 2020), we have Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore officially unveiling their logo ahead of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier Leauge (IPL).

The IPL franchise had a strange day with their social media accounts as they had deleted all its photos across social media.

The final of the U19 World Cup did not end on a good note as the young lads of India and Bangladesh were embroiled in a fight.

Let's take a look at the top five Cricket news in detail below:

1. 'New Decade, New RCB, New Logo!' IPL franchise goes red and bold

After keeping fans in suspense the whole day, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have finally unveiled their new logo. The new logo is bolder with a red backdrop, golden lion and team's name in black.

2. Kapil Dev says cricket is no more a 'gentleman’s game' after U19 World Cup final brawl

Legendary Kapil Dev on Thursday termed the incident as “horrible”, saying cricket is no more a “gentleman’s game”. The 1983 World Cup-winning India captain has even urged the BCCI to take strong action against the cricketers to set an example.

3. 'Best captain': Suresh Raina gives his verdict on MS Dhoni's captaincy

Team India cricketer Suresh Raina has lauded his former national team skipper, MS Dhoni, and claimed that he is the best captain the Men In Blue have ever had. Raina was part of MSD's Team India squad which successfully won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. The veteran batsman has also won multiple titles with CSK under the leadership of Dhoni over the years.

4. 'Logo ka kaam hai kehna': This is how skipper Virat Kohli reacted to RCB's new logo ahead of IPL 2020

RCB skipper Virat Kohli has expressed his thoughts on his side's new logo. Virat took to Twitter to share his thoughts and said that he is very much excited to see the new logo emblem of the team.

5. 'Love's what makes world go round': From Hardik Pandya to Rohit Sharma, Indian cricketers celebrate Valentine's Day

Team India cricketers took to Twitter on Valentine's Day to express the love and affection they have for their special ones. While there are innumerable ways to make express your love for your significant other, nothing beats the magic of your heartfelt feelings penned down in words.