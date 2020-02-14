Kapil Dev says cricket is no more a 'gentleman’s game' after U19 World Cup final brawl

The final of the U19 World Cup did not end on a good note as the young lads of India and Bangladesh were embroiled in a fight.

Legendary Kapil Dev on Thursday termed the incident as “horrible”, saying cricket is no more a “gentleman’s game”.

The 1983 World Cup-winning India captain has even urged the BCCI to take strong action against the cricketers to set an example.

“Who’s saying cricket is a gentleman’s game? It’s not the gentleman’s game, it was!” said Kapil Dev.

The ICC found two Indians -- Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi -- and three Bangladeshi players -- Md Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan -- guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct.

“What happened between those young people I think it was horrible. The cricket boards should take hard steps today so that tomorrow these type of mistakes do not happen,” Kapil said at an event, referring, according to PTI.

“You lost the match, you have no right to go back to the ground and fight with anybody. Come back. You should give more blame to the captain, manager and the people who were sitting outside. Sometimes, if you are an 18-year-old boy, he doesn’t understand. But if you’re a manager, that’s your responsibility to take care of the situation,” he added.

After the final clash, Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali had apologised for the “unfortunate incident” while his Indian counterpart Priyam Garg felt the episode should not have happened.