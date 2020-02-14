Headlines

'Logo ka kaam hai kehna': This is how skipper Virat Kohli reacted to RCB's new logo ahead of IPL 2020

The Bangalore-based franchise had a strange day with their social media accounts as they had deleted all its photos across social media.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 14, 2020, 04:35 PM IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have finally unveiled their new logo on Friday (February 14) ahead of the 2020 edition of the tournament.

The Bangalore-based franchise had a strange day with their social media accounts as they had deleted all its photos across social media.

The new logo is bolder with a red backdrop, golden lion and team's name in black.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli has now expressed his thoughts on his side's new logo.

 Virat took to Twitter to share his thoughts and said that he is very much excited to see the new logo emblem of the team.

"LOGO ka kaam hai kehna. Thrilled to see our new @rcbtweets logo. It embodies the Bold pride and challenger spirit that our players bring to the field. Can’t wait for #IPL2020 #NewDecadeNewRCB," Kohli quote-tweeted RCB's tweet and wrote.

 Earlier in the week when the franchise had removed their photos, skipper Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal tweeted asking what is wrong.

Not just profile pictures getting removed, RCB have even been sharing strange poetic quotes on this handle and making people more confused.

