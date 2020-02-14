Headlines

'Best captain': Suresh Raina gives his verdict on MS Dhoni's captaincy

Raina was part of MSD's Team India squad which successfully won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. The veteran batsman has also won multiple titles with CSK under the leadership of Dhoni over the years.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 14, 2020, 05:53 PM IST

Team India cricketer Suresh Raina has lauded his former national team skipper, MS Dhoni, and claimed that he is the best captain the Men In Blue have ever had.

Raina has played most of his cricket under the captaincy of Dhoni for India, who is also the skipper of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for whom Raina plays for in the Indian Super League (IPL).

"I think we have the best captain who has changed the Indian team like anything. Now we have that same aura in our dressing room," Raina said during an interview on Star Sports.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially unveiled the central contracts for Indian cricketers, one thing which caught everyone's attention was the exclusion of Dhoni.

With questions over the wicketkeeper-batsman's retirement doing the rounds, the decision to exclude him just gave rise to more speculations.

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August last year, MSD made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

Raina, who is currently recovering from his knee surgery, also spoke on the topic of how the MA Chidambaram stadium will finally have a full house for the 2020 edition of the IPL and expressed his excitement for the upcoming season. 

"We have all the seats available. Hopefully, we'll have more fans now so that there is it will be more energy on the field," he said.

"This year we have a lot of new talent in our team. Piyush is there, then we have Hazelwood, Sam Curran, Sai Kishore from Tamil Nadu, he has been bowling really well for them."

"So, I think we have a lot of mixture of youngsters and seniors."

Raina was part of MSD's Team India squad which successfully won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. The veteran batsman has also won multiple titles with CSK under the leadership of Dhoni over the years.

The upcoming IPL is very important for both the players. While MSD will be proving his fitness the Indian selection committee throughout the season, Suresh will be looking to make a comeback into the national side for the T20I World Cup in Australia scheduled to take place later this year.

