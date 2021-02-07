Good news! Ticket sale for 2nd Chennai Test to begin from Feb 8 - Price details, how to buy

Cricket fans in India will be excited as ticket bookings for the upcoming 2nd Chennai Test between the hosts and England will be available from February 8.

The second Test which will begin from 13 to 17 at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai. This will be the first time post lockdown that spectators will be allowed to watch live action from the stadium. LIVE SCORECARD

Where can fans buy IND vs ENG 2nd Test tickets?

According to the Secretary RS Ramasaamy, tickets for the general public will be sold only through online www.paytm.com & www.insider.in, Paytm App and Paytm Insider App. The sale for tickets will start from 10.00 AM onwards and there will be no counter or Box Office sales.

What are the ticket prices for IND vs ENG 2nd Test?

The daily ticket prices for 'C, D, E' Lower is INR 100 while for D, E Upper its is INR 150. For seats at F, H, I, J, K Lower, the price will be INR 150 and for I, J, K Upper it will be INR 200.

What if one wants redemption of online tickets?

The redemption of online tickets will be from 10.00 AM on February 11 at Booth No. 3 located on Victoria Hostel Road. Wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing are mandatory during the visit for the redemption of tickets.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: BCCI to allow 50 per cent crowd in the stadium

Earlier, after much debate, the BCCI and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) decided to allow 50 per cent spectators for the second Test. The issue was discussed after fresh COVID-19 guidelines on easing of public movement and entry of spectators into sporting venues were issued.