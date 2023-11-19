‘This pips it all’: Here's how Aussie media reacted to India's defeat in final of ODI World Cup 2023

Australia produced a magnificent performance to beat India in the final to win the ODI World Cup 2023.

In a thrilling showdown at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Australia emerged victorious over India, clinching the coveted ICC World Cup trophy by a margin of 6 wickets. The resounding triumph of the Kangaroos left Indian supporters crestfallen, as their fervent prayers for Team India's success went unanswered.

Soon after the victory, the Australian media responded to the triumph and the defeat of the formidable Indian team, who were considered the main contenders to claim the title on their home soil.

From The Sydney Morning Herald to ABC news and The Weekend Australian to Mercury, Australia's World Cup victory made headlines in all major news sites.

Sydney based publication The Sydney Morning Herald called the achievement a ‘massive moment for Australia. Similarly, headline by news.com.au reads ‘This pips it all’: Australia breaks a billion hearts with ‘unbelievable’ World Cup win'. "While it may not have been the most thrilling of finals, it was a stunning victory nonetheless as Head and Marnus Labuschagne overcame some early blushes to silence the 120,000-strong pro-Indian crowd in the stadium, and more than a billion more watching from home," it wrote.

The weekend Australian wrote in its article that, 'The sea of blue shirts in the crowd thinned to reveal bays of orange seats as Australia’s fourth-wicket pair whittled away at the target, before Head holed out for a magnificent 137 from 120 balls to end a 192-run partnership with just two needed to win.

The Courier Mail wrote, 'Australia conquered India, and in doing so conquered the world'.

Australia has emerged victorious in its sixth ODI World Cup, thanks to Travis Head's extraordinary century that led to a resounding six-wicket triumph.

In a surprising move, Captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first. However, his team fully supported this decision and successfully dismissed India for a total of 240 runs.