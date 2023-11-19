Headlines

Meet Travis Head, star batter who led Australia to World Cup glory

‘This pips it all’: Here's how Aussie media reacted to India's defeat in final of ODI World Cup 2023

Viral picture: Anushka Sharma consoles heartbroken Virat Kohli with warm hug after India’s loss in World Cup 2023 final

Ayushmann, Kajol, other Bollywood celebs react to India's loss to Australia in World Cup final: ‘Heartbroken but...'

Virat Kohli wins 'Player of the Tournament' award for outstanding performances in ODI World Cup 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘This pips it all’: Here's how Aussie media reacted to India's defeat in final of ODI World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli wins 'Player of the Tournament' award for outstanding performances in ODI World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 final: How many times have Australia won the ODI World Cup?

Most successful teams in ODI Cricket World Cup

5 mushroom dishes for weight loss

Teams that won ODI World Cups on foreign ground

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Viral picture: Anushka Sharma consoles heartbroken Virat Kohli with warm hug after India’s loss in World Cup 2023 final

Ayushmann, Kajol, other Bollywood celebs react to India's loss to Australia in World Cup final: ‘Heartbroken but...'

Dear Gen Z, welcome to our shared World Cup final trauma courtesy Australia: Sincerely, a millennial with PTSD from 2003

HomeCricket

Cricket

‘This pips it all’: Here's how Aussie media reacted to India's defeat in final of ODI World Cup 2023

Australia produced a magnificent performance to beat India in the final to win the ODI World Cup 2023.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 11:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a thrilling showdown at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Australia emerged victorious over India, clinching the coveted ICC World Cup trophy by a margin of 6 wickets. The resounding triumph of the Kangaroos left Indian supporters crestfallen, as their fervent prayers for Team India's success went unanswered.

Soon after the victory, the Australian media responded to the triumph and the defeat of the formidable Indian team, who were considered the main contenders to claim the title on their home soil.

From The Sydney Morning Herald to ABC news and The Weekend Australian to Mercury, Australia's World Cup victory made headlines in all major news sites.

Sydney based publication The Sydney Morning Herald called the achievement a ‘massive moment for Australia. Similarly, headline by news.com.au reads ‘This pips it all’: Australia breaks a billion hearts with ‘unbelievable’ World Cup win'. "While it may not have been the most thrilling of finals, it was a stunning victory nonetheless as Head and Marnus Labuschagne overcame some early blushes to silence the 120,000-strong pro-Indian crowd in the stadium, and more than a billion more watching from home," it wrote.

The weekend Australian wrote in its article that, 'The sea of blue shirts in the crowd thinned to reveal bays of orange seats as Australia’s fourth-wicket pair whittled away at the target, before Head holed out for a magnificent 137 from 120 balls to end a 192-run partnership with just two needed to win.

The Courier Mail wrote, 'Australia conquered India, and in doing so conquered the world'.

Australia has emerged victorious in its sixth ODI World Cup, thanks to Travis Head's extraordinary century that led to a resounding six-wicket triumph.

In a surprising move, Captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first. However, his team fully supported this decision and successfully dismissed India for a total of 240 runs.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi police adds playful twist to cricket fever ahead of India vs Australia ODI World Cup final

Govt to meet social media platforms on deepfake issue, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Explained: What is the cost of crafting Cricket World Cup trophy? What is it made of? Know all details here

IND vs AUS, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia final

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma breaks this record in World Cup 2023 final against Australia

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

In pics: Sara Ali Khan stuns fans in three-piece lehenga, poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh for Dhanteras

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE