Cricket

This fast bowler becomes first Indian with multiple 5-wicket hauls in ODI World Cups

This Indian bowler carved his name in the annals of cricket history, becoming the first Indian bowler to achieve multiple five-wicket hauls in ODI World Cups.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 08:58 PM IST

In a dazzling display of fast bowling mastery, Mohammed Shami carved his name in the annals of cricket history, becoming the first Indian bowler to achieve multiple five-wicket hauls in ODI World Cups. Shami's incredible feat unfolded as he tore through New Zealand's batting lineup, dismissing them for a total of 273 runs in the first innings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala during India's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 clash.

Shami's fiery spell yielded wickets of significant Kiwi batsmen, including Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryll Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, and Matt Henry. He concluded his spell with remarkable figures of 5 wickets for 54 runs in his allotted 10 overs. Shami's early strikes set the tone for India, as he dismissed Will Young during the powerplay, providing India with a crucial second breakthrough, leaving New Zealand reeling at 19 for 2. However, New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra and Daryll Mitchell initiated a spirited comeback by building a formidable 159-run partnership during the middle overs.

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, recognized the need for a breakthrough and reintroduced Shami into the attack. The decision paid off promptly, as Shami sent Ravindra back to the pavilion in the 34th over, providing India with a vital breakthrough. Ravindra departed after accumulating an impressive 75 runs off 87 balls, adorned with six boundaries and a towering six.

Shami's brilliance extended as he executed a searing yorker in the 48th over to dismiss Mitchell Santner, securing his third wicket of the day. This marked New Zealand's seventh wicket, enabling India to regain control in the closing stages of the innings. Continuing his dominance, Shami bowled an exquisite delivery to dismantle Matt Henry's leg stump on the very next ball. With the crowd electrified and Shami on a hattrick, Lockie Ferguson denied him by blocking the fiery yorker with a resolute defense.

Shami ultimately achieved his five-wicket haul by dismissing the centurion, Daryll Mitchell, on the second-last ball of the innings Mitchell's departure marked a monumental moment, as he became the first Kiwi batter to record a century against India in ODI World Cups in 48 years. Shami's exceptional performance played a pivotal role in bowling out New Zealand for a total of 273 runs. His incredible bowling display affirmed the team management's faith in his abilities, securing his spot in the critical World Cup 2023 clash in Dharamshala.

