'These autographed arms are now worth...', Young fan goes bonkers after he meets Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistani Fan

Pakistani cricket has witnessed a rapid rise under the captaincy of Babar Azam and he along with his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan have broken numerous records, especially in T20Is when they bat together. Their last two T20 WC campaigns have been proof of them being one of the best teams in world cricket once again as they reached the semi-finals in 2021 and finished runners up in 2022.

The Pakistan cricket team is currently practicing in Islamabad ahead of their three-match Test series vs England, scheduled to begin from December 1.

A video which has gone viral on social media shows young fans expressing their delight at meeting Babar and Rizwan. The children can be shown showing off Babar's autographs on the bat and arms. Meanwhile, one fan stated that his autographed bat by bat was now worth PKR 5 lakhs, while another stated that his autographed arms are worth PKR 40 lakhs. He also stated that Rizwan gave him a kiss on his cheeks.

Cricket may be a dying sport but not in this country pic.twitter.com/3cseRUJgBG November 26, 2022

"This bat has become worth 40 lakhs now," one fan exclaimed. Another stated, "These arms are now worth 40 lakhs." Meanwhile, one fan said, "Rizwan kissed me on my cheeks and it felt good."

This will be England's first-ever Test series on Pakistan soil in 17 years. Earlier this year, the Three Lions played a 7-match T20I series in Pakistan.

The series opener will be played in Rawalpindi while the second Test is set to take place in Multan from December 9 before Karachi hosts the third and final game on December 17.