Ecuador vs Senegal Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for ECU vs SEN FIFA World Cup 2022, match 33

Ecuador vs Senegal

In what is the final group-stage game of group-A, Ecuador and Senegal are throwing fists in a bid to make the Round of 16. The South American team is in 2nd spot and anything apart from a loss would see them make it to the next round. Senegal will be aiming to bag all 3 points as that will make it easier for them to finish in the top two.

READ: FIFA World Cup 2022: Bruno Fernandes scores a brace as Portugal beats Uruguay by 2-0, qualifies for round of 16

The Ecuadorians are flying high on the attacking prowess of their star forward Enner Valencia who has already recorded three goals from two games in this edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Senegal on the other hand will be fresh from the thrilling 3-1 victory against Qatar, thus eliminating the host nation from getting into the knockout stages. Senegal will be hoping for another inspired performance if they are to qualify whereas Ecuador would be looking to dominate once again.

Ecuador vs Senegal: Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: Mendy

Defenders: Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs

Midfielders: Gueye, Caicedo, Estupinan

Forwards: Estrada, Dia, Diedhiou

READ: Krishnamachari Srikkanth suggests star Indian wicket-keeper to take a break from cricket to 'Reinvent' his game

Ecuador vs Senegal predicted line-up

Ecuador Predicted Line-up: Hernan Galindez, Angelo Preciado, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Gonzalo Plata, S Mendez, Moises Caicedo, Romario Ibarra, Enner Valencia, Michael Estrada.

Senegal Predicted Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Abdou Diallo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ismail Jakobs, Krepin Diatta, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gueye, Ismaila Sarr, Farmara Diedhiou, Boulaye Dia.

The match between Senegal and Ecuador will be played on November 29 2022 from 8:30 PM IST and will be live telecasted on Jiocimena and Sports18.