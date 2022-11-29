Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Ecuador vs Senegal Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for ECU vs SEN FIFA World Cup 2022, match 33

Check out all the details and fantasy XI for the upcoming game between Ecuador and Senegal from group A at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 09:00 AM IST

Ecuador vs Senegal Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for ECU vs SEN FIFA World Cup 2022, match 33
Ecuador vs Senegal

In what is the final group-stage game of group-A, Ecuador and Senegal are throwing fists in a bid to make the Round of 16. The South American team is in 2nd spot and anything apart from a loss would see them make it to the next round. Senegal will be aiming to bag all 3 points as that will make it easier for them to finish in the top two.

READ: FIFA World Cup 2022: Bruno Fernandes scores a brace as Portugal beats Uruguay by 2-0, qualifies for round of 16

The Ecuadorians are flying high on the attacking prowess of their star forward Enner Valencia who has already recorded three goals from two games in this edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Senegal on the other hand will be fresh from the thrilling 3-1 victory against Qatar, thus eliminating the host nation from getting into the knockout stages. Senegal will be hoping for another inspired performance if they are to qualify whereas Ecuador would be looking to dominate once again.

Ecuador vs Senegal: Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: Mendy

Defenders: Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs

Midfielders: Gueye, Caicedo, Estupinan

Forwards: Estrada, Dia, Diedhiou

READ: Krishnamachari Srikkanth suggests star Indian wicket-keeper to take a break from cricket to 'Reinvent' his game

Ecuador vs Senegal predicted line-up

Ecuador Predicted Line-up: Hernan Galindez, Angelo Preciado, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Gonzalo Plata, S Mendez, Moises Caicedo, Romario Ibarra, Enner Valencia, Michael Estrada.

Senegal Predicted Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Abdou Diallo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ismail Jakobs, Krepin Diatta, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gueye, Ismaila Sarr, Farmara Diedhiou, Boulaye Dia.

The match between Senegal and Ecuador will be played on November 29 2022 from 8:30 PM IST and will be live telecasted on Jiocimena and Sports18.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Statue of Unity, Thiruvalluvar statue : Know 5 tallest statues built in India, their height
Know all about Vikram Gokhale, here’s the latest update on veteran actor’s death
Bigg Boss 16: Know all about Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare
From Maggie milkshake to Fanta omelette, take a look at some weird Indian food combos
Viral Photos of the Day: Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi promote Double XL, Sidharth Malhotra attends Thank God premiere
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card out: Here's how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.