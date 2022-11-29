Netherlands vs Qatar Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for NED vs QAT FIFA World Cup 2022, match 34

Netherlands vs Qatar

In this Group-A fixture, Netherlands will be dancing off against the hosts, Qatar. The Dutch know that anything apart from a loss will see them make the Round of 16. Sadly for the hosts, they are out of the tournament and are just playing for pride in this game.

This Qatari side lost to Ecuador in their opening encounter. They recorded another loss against Senegal in their last fixture. Despite the unfavourable result, Felix Sanchez’s men can take some positive notes as they finally opened their goal-scoring tally via a Mohammed Muntari header versus the Senegalese side.

The Dutch side are yet to lose in this edition of the FIFA World Cup, but their last outing against Ecuador was far from convincing. They managed to salvage a 1-1 draw courtesy of a Cody Gakpo goal in the 6th minute, but Enner Valencia managed to equalise in the 49th minute.

Netherlands vs Qatar: Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: Noppert

Defenders: Dumfries, Timber, Van Dijk, Ake

Midfielders: Al-Haydos, F de Jong, Berghuis

Forwards: Gakpo, Memphis, Muntari

Netherland vs Qatar predicted line-up

Netherlands Predicted Line-up: Andries Noppert, Denzel Dumfries, M de Ligt, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Steven Berghuis, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn

Qatar Predicted Line-up: Meshaal Barsham, Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Ismail Mohamad, Assim Modibo, Hassan Alhaydos, Karim Boudiaf, Homam Ahmed, Mohammed Muntari, Akram Afif

The match will be played on November 29, 2022 and will be live telecasted on Sports 18 network and will live stream on Jiocinema.