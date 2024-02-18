'The only player...': Gautam Gambhir reveals who he feared most during his IPL career, not Gayle, Kohli or Dhoni

Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir revealed who was the one player that gave him the most sleepless nights.

As the anticipation builds for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, former Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir openly shared the one batsman who kept him awake at night and evoked a sense of fear during his leadership tenure. Surprisingly, it wasn't the explosive trio of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, or the stalwart captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli that haunted Gambhir; it was the former Mumbai Indians captain and hard-hitting batter, Rohit Sharma.

In a candid revelation captured in a Star Sports video, Gambhir admitted, 'The only player who's given me sleepless nights is not Chris Gayle, not AB de Villiers; it's only Rohit Sharma who has given me sleepless nights in the IPL. With Rohit, I knew I had to craft Plan A, Plan B, and perhaps even a Plan C because when Rohit is in form, it feels like no one can control him.'

Detailing the unique challenge posed by Rohit Sharma, Gambhir expressed, 'Rohit Sharma is the only batsman in the IPL whom I truly feared. I never had to strategize and plan meticulously for any other batter except for Rohit Sharma. There were instances where looking at the visuals, I thought Plan A should suffice. But with Rohit Sharma, the night before a match, I would contemplate alternatives – if Plan A fails, what's the backup? If that doesn't work, what's the next option?'

Reflecting on the tactical complexities of facing Rohit, Gambhir revealed, 'If Sunil (Narine) bowls his four overs, who will handle the next 16? Even if I manage to dismiss Sunil early, facing Rohit meant he could easily score 30 runs in one over. As an IPL captain, Rohit is the only batter who truly scared me.'

While acknowledging Rohit Sharma's recent IPL form, Gambhir emphasized the enduring impact of Rohit's batting prowess, which includes a remarkable IPL career featuring leading Mumbai Indians to five titles and amassing 6,211 runs in 243 matches at a strike rate of 130.05 and an average of 29.58, adorned with 42 half-centuries and one century.

Despite the challenges faced by Rohit in recent years, his formidable range of shots, audacity, and fearless attitude continue to make him a force to be reckoned with in both the IPL and international cricket.