'That's how loyalty ends...': Kieron Pollard's cryptic post sparks speculation among Mumbai Indians fans

Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard shared a cryptic post on Instagram, sparks the fans of the IPL franchise.

Mumbai Indians' former West Indies captain and current batting coach, Kieron Pollard, stirred up social media with a cryptic Instagram post. The post alluded to the concept of 'loyalty,' leaving fans pondering its connection. Many quickly linked it to Mumbai Indians' decision to replace captain Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya, hinting that Pollard's post might address the developments within the IPL franchise.

'Once the rain is over, an umbrella becomes a burden to everyone. That's how loyalty ends when benefits stop,' Pollard's post read. Earlier, Mumbai Indians' Global Head of Cricket, Mahela Jayawardene, acknowledged the emotional aspect of the decision to replace Rohit with Hardik but emphasized its necessity for the future.

Kieron Pollards Instagram story pic.twitter.com/4fyml5GPf7 Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddalvohra January 7, 2024

Earlier, Mumbai Indians' Global Head of Cricket Mahela Jayawardene also admitted that the decision to replace Rohit with Hardik was an emotional one but had to be taken in lieu of the future. 'It was a tough decision. It was emotional, to be honest. It's fair on the fans as well (to react). I think everyone is emotional and we have to respect that as well. But at the same time, as a franchise, you have to make those decisions,' Jayawardene told Jio Cinema.

The former Sri Lanka captain revealed that the decision was the result of meaningful conversations. 'The legacy is something we want to build on and make sure we keep fighting for those wins, those trophies. That's the focus going ahead. Probably, everyone in their eyes will think it is too soon, but it is a decision we had to make at some point,' Jayawardene said.

Jayawardene believes that Pandya fits well into Mumbai's leadership environment. 'Hardik (Pandya) has been in the dressing room for quite some time, so that's nothing new. We know what he brings in as an all-rounder,' he said.

'It will be something different with his experience of leading the team at Gujarat, so, it is an opportunity to build on that'.

MI Squad:

Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya (c), Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.