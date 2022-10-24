T20 World Cup 2022: Rain plays spoilsport; Zimbabwe, South Africa share points

ZIM vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022

South Africa were so close to opening their account in the T20 World Cup 2022. However, rain ended up playing spoilsport. After numerous spells of rain, the officials gave up and their game against Zimbabwe was eventually called off.

Quinton de Kock went totally berserk and played his strokes boldly in the Super 12 encounter at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. South Africa concluded with 51 runs in three overs thanks to the left-hander's 47 runs off 18 balls, which included eight fours and one six.

De Kock threw all he had at everything from the start. De Kock hammered Tendai Chatara for 23 runs to get his team off to an early start. Following that, he targeted Richard Ngarava, and the Proteas scored 40 runs in their first two overs.

Initially, it was decided that the game would be nine-over. Zimbabwe failed to get going after electing to bat first, losing wickets in droves. Sikandar Raza, who has been in fantastic form recently, failed to open his account.

However, a 60-run partnership between Milton Shumba and Wesley Madhevere off 32 balls saw Zimbabwe post a competitive score of 80 for five. Even though Lungi Ngidi took two wickets, Wayne Parnell and Anrich Nortje both took one.

Due to rain during the South African innings, the target of 81 was revised to 64 off seven overs. With 13 runs needed off 24 balls, the rain arrived yet again and this time around, it drilled the final nail in the coffin.

The umpires tried to finish the match, but failed to hold on for five overs. Zimbabwe spinner Sean Williams also complained that the rain was coming down hard enough.

