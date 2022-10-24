Explained: How arch-rivals India, Pakistan can face each other once again in T20 World Cup 2022

Virat Kohli celebrating India's victory- File Photo

India began their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a last-ball victory against Pakistan in their Super 12 opener on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India's victory came nearly a year after they were defeated by Pakistan in the first match of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. The 10-wicket loss to Pakistan jeopardized India's position in the tournament, which concluded with a group-stage departure.

With things swinging in the Men in Blue's favor this time, Pakistan finds itself in trouble, and it will need to rebound quickly with South Africa - a definite favorite for the quarterfinals - also forcing a three-way struggle alongside India in Super 12 Group 2.

How can India and Pakistan play again?

Pakistan will now face Zimbabwe on October 27 and the Netherlands on October 30 before facing South Africa in a potentially pivotal match.

Given India's early advantage in the group, the two sides can only meet again in the final in Melbourne on November 13. To play in the final of the T20 World Cup, India and Pakistan would need to finish first and second in Group 2 and win their respective semifinals.

Pakistan remaining T20 World Cup Super 12 matches:

Pakistan v Zimbabwe, October 27, Perth Stadium, Perth, 4.30 pm

Pakistan v Netherlands, October 30, Perth Stadium, Perth, 3.30 pm

Pakistan v South Africa, November 3, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, 1.30 pm

Pakistan v Bangladesh, November 6, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 9.30 am

India remaining T20 World Cup Super 12 matches:

India Vs Netherland - 27th October, 12:30 PM, Sydney

India Vs South Africa - 30th October, 4:30 PM, Perth

India Vs Bangladesh - 2nd November, 1:30 PM, Adelaide

India Vs Zimbabwe - 6th November, 1:30 PM, Melbourne

