Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Explained: How arch-rivals India, Pakistan can face each other once again in T20 World Cup 2022

India took the early lead in Group 2 of the Super 12 with its four-wicket win over Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 05:51 PM IST

Explained: How arch-rivals India, Pakistan can face each other once again in T20 World Cup 2022
Virat Kohli celebrating India's victory- File Photo

India began their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a last-ball victory against Pakistan in their Super 12 opener on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India's victory came nearly a year after they were defeated by Pakistan in the first match of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. The 10-wicket loss to Pakistan jeopardized India's position in the tournament, which concluded with a group-stage departure.

With things swinging in the Men in Blue's favor this time, Pakistan finds itself in trouble, and it will need to rebound quickly with South Africa - a definite favorite for the quarterfinals - also forcing a three-way struggle alongside India in Super 12 Group 2.

How can India and Pakistan play again?

Pakistan will now face Zimbabwe on October 27 and the Netherlands on October 30 before facing South Africa in a potentially pivotal match.

Given India's early advantage in the group, the two sides can only meet again in the final in Melbourne on November 13. To play in the final of the T20 World Cup, India and Pakistan would need to finish first and second in Group 2 and win their respective semifinals.

Pakistan remaining T20 World Cup Super 12 matches:

Pakistan v Zimbabwe, October 27, Perth Stadium, Perth, 4.30 pm
Pakistan v Netherlands, October 30, Perth Stadium, Perth, 3.30 pm
Pakistan v South Africa, November 3, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, 1.30 pm
Pakistan v Bangladesh, November 6, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 9.30 am

India remaining T20 World Cup Super 12 matches:

India Vs Netherland - 27th October, 12:30 PM, Sydney
India Vs South Africa - 30th October, 4:30 PM, Perth
India Vs Bangladesh - 2nd November, 1:30 PM, Adelaide
India Vs Zimbabwe - 6th November, 1:30 PM, Melbourne

READ| 'Best if you can delete this': Nasser Hussain calls out Pakistan fan for fake news after T20 World Cup loss

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, AR Rahman, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi promote Mani Ratnam's film
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Manushi Chhillar-Madhur Dixit pose for paps
Mohammed Shami to Arshdeep Singh: Team India's best combination of 5 bowlers for T20 World Cup 2022
In pics: Meet Badshah's rumoured girlfriend, Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi
Navratri 2022: 9 avatars of Goddess Durga and their significance
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 492 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 24
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.