T20 World Cup 2022: India qualify for semi-finals after stunning turn of events

T20 World Cup 2022: Team India was in pole position to qualify for the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament in Australia but needed a positive result in the upcoming match against Zimbabwe on Sunday. However, the Men in Blue have now qualified for the final four without needing a point from the Zimbabwe match after South Africa were knocked out in a shocking upset.

South Africa were in prime spot to qualify for the semis having been unbeaten at the T20 World Cup just a couple of days ago. However, a massive upset took place on Sunday morning as the Netherlands shocked South Africa with a 13-run win, ensuring that India automatically qualified regardless of the result of the Zimbabwe match later in the day.

South Africa are now out of the T20 World Cup with the winner of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan match to take up the other spot from Super 12 Group B in the final four. The Tenda Bavuma-led side were the only side unbeaten at the T20 World Cup 2022 until they were defeated by Pakistan on Thursday. A second loss in 4 days has now left South Africa helpless and up for exit. On the other hand, the Pakistan Bangladesh match effectively becomes a quarter final fixture for a spot in the semis.

Netherlands had scored 158/4 in their 20 overs in a remarkable batting display. Colin Ackermann top scored with 41* (26) with Stephan Myburgh 37 (30) and Tom Cooper 35 (19) making big contributions with the bat. South Africa's Keshav Maharaj was the pick of the bowlers with 2/27 in 4 overs. In reply, South Africa faultered with the bat, ending up with 145/8 in 20 overs. Rilee Rossouw top scored for the Proteas with 25 (19), with Heinrich Klaasen 21 (18) and skipper Tenda Bavuma 20 (20) being the other run getters. Brandon Glover starred with 3/9 in 2 overs along with Fred Klaasen 2/20 in 4 overs and Bas de Leede 2/25 in 3 overs. Colin Ackermann was adjudged the Man of the Match.

Meanwhile, India will take on Zimbabwe in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. The match starts at 1:30 pm (IST) and will be telecast live in India on Star network channels and live streamed online on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

