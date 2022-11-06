New Zealand or England, which side will Team India face if they qualify for semifinals of T20 World Cup?

Source: Twitter

England and New Zealand have already booked their tickets for the semifinals of T20 World Cup 2022 as they await their opponents, which will be finalized on Sunday. Team India, South Africa and Pakistan remain in the hunt for the top two spots in Group 2, but the fate of Group 1 was already decided on Saturday.

As England defeated Sri Lanka, they ensured a place in the next round, at the cost of Australia. The defending champions were knocked out of the tournament, despite having same points as England, who had the advantage of net run rate.

As the Kiwis and the Three Lions await their opponents from Group 2, Team India already know which side they will face off against should they reach the semifinals after beating Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Which team between England and New Zealand will India face if they qualify for semifinals of T20 World Cup 2022?

According to the format of T20 World Cup 2022, the team finishing at the top of Group 2, will square off against the team which finished second in Group 1. So a meeting between India and England could be on the cards if Rohit Sharma and Co can qualify for the next round.

Jos Buttler's side finished second, behind New Zealand in their respective group, due to the Kiwis having a superior net run rate.

The 2nd semi-final will be played on November 10 in Adelaide from 1:30 PM IST.

The last time India and England faced off in a T20I earlier in 2022, the Men in Blue prevailed, and they will be confident of beating the Three Lions.