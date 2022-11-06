India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli departs in quick succession

India will take on Zimbabwe in the final league game of the T20 World Cup 2022. Given their recent form, India is considered the favorite to win the match and end up as Group 2 table toppers.
The rain came in handy for them as they defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs (D/L method) in their last match. KL Rahul returned to form with an entertaining half-century, and his outstanding throw to eliminate Liton Das was the game's turning point.
Virat Kohli's ICC tournament streak continues, with the former captain averaging 220 in this T20 World Cup. They must win this match in order to advance to the semi-finals.
Zimbabwe, on the other hand, has struggled against small teams, losing their previous two matches by 5 wickets and 3 runs to the Netherlands and Bangladesh, respectively.
They performed a miracle by defeating Pakistan by one run last week, but they struggled to replicate similar performances in the subsequent games. Throughout the tournament, Sikandar Raza and Blessing Muzarabani have been outstanding for them. They need to win here to avoid finishing at the bottom of Group 2.
Match Details:
India vs Zimbabwe, Group 2, Match 42
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
Date & Time: November 6th at 1:30 PM IST and 7:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar
IND vs ZIM Weather report
As per weather.com, there are chances of light showers at 7:00 PM local time in Melbourne, which is when the game begins, but it will be mostly cloudy thereafter. Hence, the chances of the game not happening are very less. Rain might delay the toss, but the game is unlikely to end up in a washout.
Probable XIs
India: Rohit Sharma(C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, SA Yadav, HH Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, B Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, M Shami
Zimbabwe: CR Ervine(C), M Shumba, RP Burl, W Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, SC Williams, RW Chakabva, TL Chatara, LM Jongwe, B Muzarabani, R Ngarava
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates:
Rahul, out Caught by W Masakadza!! Fifty and OUT once again for KL. Back-to-back dismissals after getting to his half-century.
IND 98/3 (13)
Rishabh Pant* 2 (3)
Suryakumar Yadav* 3 (2)
Virat Kohli c Ryan Burl b Williams 26 (25)
KL Rahul c Masakadza b Raza 51 (35)
Rohit Sharma c Masakadza b Muzarabani 15 (13)
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score Updates: Muzarabani to Rahul, FOUR, lovely, width on offer from Muzarabani - KL stands tall and then cuts it square over backward point as the ball races towards the boundary.
Overs - 5.2 RUns - 41/1
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score Updates: A loud cheer Welcomes king Kohli to the ground and he starts off his innings with a boundary.
India - 31/1 Overs - 4
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score Updates: Blessing to Rohit Sharma, 'OUT'. Rohit Sharma goes for another low score. He tried pulling the ball for the six but couldn't get completely on top of the bounce.
Rohit Sharma goes after scoring 15 in 13 deliveries.
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score Updates: Blessing to Rohit Sharma ; 'FOUR', Rohit Sharma plays a lifted drive for a boundary
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score Updates: Blessing Muzarabani, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack, Muzarabani to Rohit, 2 runs, crisp, overpitched and wide of off, Rohit leans into the drive and finds the gap wide of cover for a double.
Runs - 22 Overs - 3.2
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: 2.4- Nagarva to KL Rahul - SIX, Indian Vice-captain is looking good, he took his time but is not looking to play big shots.
Runs - 16/0 Overs - 2.4
India vs Zimbabwe Live Updates: Tendai Chatara, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack
1.6 - Rohit sharma goes down the ground in the last bowl for the over. The ball races away for the boundary.
Overs - 2 Runs - 6/0
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score Updates: Nagarva starts off with a maiden over.
India- 0/0 overs - 1
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will open the innings and Nagarwa will bowl the first over for Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Toss Update - Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bat first. Speaking at the toss, Rohit Sharma also informed thaat Team India made 1 change in their playing XI from their previous game as Rishabh Pant comes in place of Dinesh Karthik.
Dinesh Karthik has played all he games for the Indian team so far in the World Cup 2022 but he has not made any impact as what was expected of him. With Indian team already qualified for the semi-finals, Will Rishabh Pant finally get a game to showcase his skills?
We'll have to wait for that and see what skipper Rohit Sharma decides.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh match hanging in balance as Pakistan requires 34 runs in final 5 overs.
Pakistan are off to a splendid start in their chase of 129 runs against Bangladesh. Babar Azam and Co have scored 35 runs without any loss after six overs. A place in the semifinal is at stake. Can they do it?
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup live updates: All you need to know
What: India vs Zimbabwe, 42nd Match, Super 12 Group 2
When: Nov 06, 07:00 PM LOCAL 1:30 PM IST - TOSS at 01:00 PM
Where: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022: Changes in XI perhaps?
With qualification into semifinal ensured, will Rohit Sharma experiment with his side, giving an opportunity to the likes of Rishabh Pant and Yuzi Chahal, or will he stick to the winning formula?
Update on Danushka Gunathilaka:
Sri Lanka Cricket board confirmed that Danushka Gunathilaka has been arrested on the allegations of sexual assault of a Women and will appear in court tomorrow.
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022: PAK vs BAN update
The match between Pakistan and Bangladesh got underway meanwhile. The winner of this virtual quarterfinal tie will join India in the semifinals. Pakistan had managed to remove the dangerous Litton Das, whereas Bangladesh had scored 49 runs in seven overs.
BAN 49-1
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022:
Meanwhile, after India's semifinal place was confirmed, and Pakistan fighting it out against Bangladesh, fans were already anticipating an India-Pakistan final.
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022:
More on Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka's arrest -
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022:
India's semifinal place is confirmed. India vs England in the second semifinal, on November 10 in Adelaide from 1:30 PM IST.
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022:
The match between Pakistan and Bangladesh becomes a virtual knockout. Whoever wins, reaches the semis. What a turnaround. Netherlands take a bow. Commiserations for South Africa.
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Great news for India from Netherlands vs South Africa match
India have now automatically qualified for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals after Netherlands pulled of a stunning win against South Africa, knocking the Proteas out of the tournament. India now enter safely into the final four with six points. The winner of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh will take South Africa's spot in the semis now. South Africa were unbeated a couple of days ago. What a T20 World Cup we are having!
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: SA vs NED update
South Africa are seven wickets down. Are the Netherlands on the verge of registering an upset? South Africa could bow out of this tournament here.
RSA 133/7 (19)
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:
Team India defeated Zimbabwe comfortably when the two teams faced off in Zimbabwe earlier in 2022, registering a 3-0 clean sweep, in the ODI series. However, it was a much-changed Indian side, led by Shikhar Dhawan. Can Rohit Sharma and Co replicate that result?
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:
Meanwhile, the latest report coming out of Australia say that Danushka Gunathilaka of Sri Lanka has been arrested in Sydney yesterday for rape. Sri Lanka team left home without him this morning. More to follow.
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:
Team India have it all to play for, a win and they will top Group B with 8 points. Zimbabwe will eye an upset in Melbourne. Which team will come out on top on Sunday?
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: SA vs NED update
Meanwhile, in their chase of 159, South Africa have already lost two wickets, with Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma departed. Are we about to witness yet another giant-killing?
RSA 44/2 (7)
South Africa need 115 runs in 78 balls
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Can PAK still qualify for semis?
With South Africa fighting it out currently against the Netherlands, and Pakistan in action up next, here's a look at whether Babar Azam's can still make it to the semifinals.
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: SA vs NED update
South Africa have restricted the Netherlands to a total of 158 runs, a good finish from the Dutch side after the Proteas had them in a spot of bother. So Temba Bavuma's side needs 159 runs to reach the semifinals, or else they will be out of the World Cup if Pakistan wins against Bangladesh.
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: All you need to know
From Team India's predicted playing XI, to how to watch the match between India and Zimbabwe live, we have got you covered. Take a look:
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: SA vs NED
The match between South Africa and Netherlands is already underway and after a blistering start from the Dutch side, South Africa have made a good comeback in the match. Scott Edwards' side have scored NED 113/3 (16) in a clash which is a do-or-die match for the Proteas.
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Group B situation
It's all to play for today as South Africa are fighting it out against the Netherlands, whereas Pakistan will lock horns against Bangladesh hoping to stay alive, and Team India will be in action later in the day against Zimbabwe hoping to reach the semis after missing out last year.
Good morning everyone, after an intense couple of week which saw 12 teams fight hammer and tongs for the four semifinal spots, we're finally on the last day of Super 12 stage. England and New Zealand have reached the semis from Group 1, while Group 2's fate will be decided today.
India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup live updates:
