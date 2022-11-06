Search icon
'India Pakistan final next week': Twitter goes into overdrive as South Africa bow out T20 World Cup 2022

South Africa's loss at the hands of Netherlands confirmed India's progress into the semifinals. Fans were already anticipating an IND-PAK final.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 09:39 AM IST

'India Pakistan final next week': Twitter goes into overdrive as South Africa bow out T20 World Cup 2022
Source: Twitter

South Africa's 13-run loss at the hands of the Netherlands confirmed India's progress into the semifinals. The Proteas were the only undefeated team in the tournament most recently, but back-to-back losses against Pakistan and Netherlands forced their exit. 

On the other hand, Pakistan's match against Bangladesh becomes a knockout tie, with the winner slated to join India in the semifinals. While India's semis berth was confirmed, and Pakistan still need to win against Bangladesh, fans on Twitter were already anticipating a final between India and Pakistan.

While some fans hilariously trolled South Africa, others were in disbelief how they missed out on a semifinals berth after getting so close. Others were wishing for an India-Pakistan final on October 13. 

READ| T20 World Cup 2022: India qualify for semi-finals after stunning turn of events

Check how fans reacted to South Africa's loss against Netherlands:

South Africa managed to record just five points, whereas the winner between Pakistan and Bangladesh match could move to six points. The proteas had managed to restrict Netherlands to a total of 158 runs, but failed to chase down the required 159-run target. 

