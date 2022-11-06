'India Pakistan final next week': Twitter goes into overdrive as South Africa bow out T20 World Cup 2022

Source: Twitter

South Africa's 13-run loss at the hands of the Netherlands confirmed India's progress into the semifinals. The Proteas were the only undefeated team in the tournament most recently, but back-to-back losses against Pakistan and Netherlands forced their exit.

On the other hand, Pakistan's match against Bangladesh becomes a knockout tie, with the winner slated to join India in the semifinals. While India's semis berth was confirmed, and Pakistan still need to win against Bangladesh, fans on Twitter were already anticipating a final between India and Pakistan.

While some fans hilariously trolled South Africa, others were in disbelief how they missed out on a semifinals berth after getting so close. Others were wishing for an India-Pakistan final on October 13.

READ| T20 World Cup 2022: India qualify for semi-finals after stunning turn of events

Check how fans reacted to South Africa's loss against Netherlands:

Netherlands stunning upset opens up prospects of an India-Pak final. Much ground to cover still of course: Pak must beat Bangla now, then both India and Pak must win their semis. Mouth watering thought though! November 6, 2022

Wow, WOW! And Wow! Have we just seen the favoured South Africans choke once again? Have Pakistan been given a lifeline? Is this 1992 all over again? Or will it be 2007? Could we see another India Vs Pak final next weekend? #T20WorldCup — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) November 6, 2022

There we go,



So, India is going to be 3rd team for semi-finals



And it would be Quarter final b/w Pak & Ban



Interesting!! #SAvsNED pic.twitter.com/MDXjVcqcgs — (@Jerry__Boss) November 6, 2022

South Africa managed to record just five points, whereas the winner between Pakistan and Bangladesh match could move to six points. The proteas had managed to restrict Netherlands to a total of 158 runs, but failed to chase down the required 159-run target.