IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report of MCG

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022

India will take on Zimbabwe in the final league game of the T20 World Cup 2022. Given their recent form, India is considered the favorite to win the match and end up as Group 2 table toppers.

The rain came in handy for them as they defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs (D/L method) in their last match. KL Rahul returned to form with an entertaining half-century, and his outstanding throw to eliminate Liton Das was the game's turning point.

Virat Kohli's ICC tournament streak continues, with the former captain averaging 220 in this T20 World Cup. They must win this match in order to advance to the semi-finals.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, has struggled against small teams, losing their previous two matches by 5 wickets and 3 runs to the Netherlands and Bangladesh, respectively.

They performed a miracle by defeating Pakistan by one run last week, but they struggled to replicate similar performances in the subsequent games. Throughout the tournament, Sikandar Raza and Blessing Muzarabani have been outstanding for them. They need to win here to avoid finishing at the bottom of Group 2.

Match Details:

India vs Zimbabwe, Group 2, Match 42

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Date & Time: November 6th at 1:30 PM IST and 7:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

IND vs ZIM Weather report

As per weather.com, there are chances of light showers at 7:00 PM local time in Melbourne, which is when the game begins, but it will be mostly cloudy thereafter. Hence, the chances of the game not happening are very less. Rain might delay the toss, but the game is unlikely to end up in a washout.

IND vs ZIM Pitch report

The Melbourne Cricket Ground offered an even track for batters and bowlers. Bowlers will get an advantage with the new ball in the earlier phase, and the batters will have to be patient while playing their shots. The MCG has big boundaries, and thus the spinners might play a crucial role in this track.

Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, SA Yadav, HH Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, B Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, M Shami

Zimbabwe: CR Ervine(C), M Shumba, RP Burl, W Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, SC Williams, RW Chakabva, TL Chatara, LM Jongwe, B Muzarabani, R Ngarava

