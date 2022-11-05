'I don't see any problem with that': R Ashwin on run-out at non-striker’s end

File Photo

Team India is expected to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals after winning three of their four Super 12 matches so far. On Sunday, the Men in Blue will face Zimbabwe in their final group match at the MCG.

On the eve of the match, renowned India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin gave a press conference, where he was asked again about run-out from the non-striker's end.

Notably, Ashwin's act of running out Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Jos Buttler for backing up too far as captain of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in IPL 2019 sparked outrage and divided opinion.

While many backed him because running out at the non-striker's end is legal, others used the spirit of the game to condemn his actions.

“Honestly, I also wouldn’t like to get out like that, just because I don’t like it’s not like I can’t get out like that. So nobody likes getting out. I don’t like being nicked off bowled, run out, lbw or anyway, likewise, I also wouldn’t like to get run out at the non-striker’s end. Because it’s a form of dismissal and it’s pretty legal and I don’t see any problem with it," Ashwin told reporters on Saturday (November 5).

“There are a lot of arguments around it Like anything else in this world when something’s happened new, you’re gonna have people with contradicting thoughts. Whether you want to do it or don’t want to do it is absolutely fine," he added.

The off-spinner is pleased to see that some players or teams are unwilling to dismiss batters for leaving the crease early, and he sees this as a benefit to himself.

“It’s good to know that they won’t do it because you can run at the last minute and you can wait. So, it’s good if people are gonna come out and say that they won’t do it, as a cricketer, I’ll use that as an advantage for myself," Ashwin said.

READ| T20 World Cup: Will India qualify for semi-finals if Sunday’s match against Zimbabwe is washed out?