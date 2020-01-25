Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for THU vs SCO today in Big Bash League 2019-20
Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers
Written By
Edited By
Snehadri Sarkar
Source
DNA webdesk
Dream11 Prediction - Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers
THU vs SCO Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers T20I match today, January 26 at Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney.
Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers T20I (THU vs SCO) Dream11
Wicketkeeper – Josh Inglis
Batters – Liam Livingstone (C), Alex Ross, Ashton Turner, Alex Hales (VC)
All-Rounders – Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Marsh
Bowlers – Fawad Ahmed, Morne Morkel, Arjun Nair
THU vs SCO My Dream11 Team
Josh Inglis, Liam Livingstone (C), Alex Ross, Ashton Turner, Alex Hales (VC), Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Marsh, Fawad Ahmed, Morne Morkel, Arjun Nair
THU vs SCO Probable Playing 11
Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (C), Jay Lenton (WK), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Arjun Nair, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu/Nathan McAndrew, Liam Bowe, Jonathan Cook
Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis (WK), Liam Livingstone, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Marsh (C), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Morne Morkel, Fawad Ahmed
