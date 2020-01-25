Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for THU vs SCO today in Big Bash League 2019-20

Dream11 Prediction - Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers

THU vs SCO Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers T20I match today, January 26 at Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers T20I (THU vs SCO) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Josh Inglis

Batters – Liam Livingstone (C), Alex Ross, Ashton Turner, Alex Hales (VC)

All-Rounders – Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers – Fawad Ahmed, Morne Morkel, Arjun Nair

THU vs SCO My Dream11 Team

Josh Inglis, Liam Livingstone (C), Alex Ross, Ashton Turner, Alex Hales (VC), Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Marsh, Fawad Ahmed, Morne Morkel, Arjun Nair

THU vs SCO Probable Playing 11

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (C), Jay Lenton (WK), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Arjun Nair, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu/Nathan McAndrew, Liam Bowe, Jonathan Cook

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis (WK), Liam Livingstone, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Marsh (C), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Morne Morkel, Fawad Ahmed

