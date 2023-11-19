Suryakumar Yadav gets brutally trolled following poor batting display in World Cup final against Australia

Headlines

This engineer-turned-rapper worked at construction site, rejected Karan Johar’s films, now earns Rs 20 lakh per song

IND vs AUS: What is the lowest total defended in ODI World Cup final?

Chhath Puja 2023: City-wise sunrise timings in different cities for Usha Arghya

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh's passionate reactions to Bumrah, Shami's wickets in World Cup final floor fans

GOMDORI Project Propels E-commerce Evolution with India Expansion and Web3 Integration

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This engineer-turned-rapper worked at construction site, rejected Karan Johar’s films, now earns Rs 20 lakh per song

IND vs AUS: What is the lowest total defended in ODI World Cup final?

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh's passionate reactions to Bumrah, Shami's wickets in World Cup final floor fans

Highest-paid Indian startup founders

Animals that sleep nearly 20 hours daily

Batters to score 50+ runs in World Cup finals and semi-finals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

In pics: Sara Ali Khan stuns fans in three-piece lehenga, poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh for Dhanteras

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

This engineer-turned-rapper worked at construction site, rejected Karan Johar’s films, now earns Rs 20 lakh per song

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh's passionate reactions to Bumrah, Shami's wickets in World Cup final floor fans

'Pure soul': This sweet gesture of Shah Rukh Khan towards Asha Bhosle during Ind vs Aus World Cup 2023 final wins hearts

HomeCricket

Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav gets brutally trolled following poor batting display in World Cup final against Australia

Yadav's underwhelming performance has sparked a wave of criticism on social media platforms, with fans expressing their disappointment and frustration.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 06:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Suryakumar Yadav, the talented Indian cricketer, has found himself at the receiving end of criticism on social media platforms after a lackluster batting performance in the highly anticipated World Cup 2023 final against Australia. Despite high expectations, Yadav managed to score only 18 runs off 28 balls, falling short of the mark.

The Indian team faced a setback when Rohit Sharma was dismissed early in the match. However, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli stepped up to the challenge, scoring 66 and 54 runs respectively, providing a glimmer of hope for the team. With the match reaching its crucial stage, Yadav was entrusted with the responsibility of scoring big runs in the last five overs. Unfortunately, his attempt to execute a pull shot resulted in his dismissal.

Yadav's underwhelming performance has sparked a wave of criticism on social media platforms, with fans expressing their disappointment and frustration. 

The expectations were high for Yadav, given his exceptional skills and previous successes on the field. However, his inability to deliver during this crucial match has left many fans disheartened and angry.

It is important to remember that cricket is a game of uncertainties, and even the best players can have off days. While Yadav's performance may have fallen short of expectations, it is crucial to support him during this challenging time. Constructive criticism can help players grow and improve, but it is equally important to maintain a respectful and encouraging environment.

As the cricketing world reflects on the outcome of the World Cup 2023 final, it is essential to remember that the sport is not solely about individual performances but also about teamwork and collective efforts. While Yadav's batting display may have been disappointing, it is crucial to acknowledge the contributions of other players and the overall team effort.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-NCR pollution: Air quality improves, entry of diesel trucks, other curbs under stage IV of GRAP revoked

Watch: Palestine supporter breaches security to meet Virat Kohli during IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final

Tariq Vasudeva talks about playing Kedia in Aarya, calls it a difficult character | Exclusive

Earned Rs 50 per month, slept on Marine Drive's benches, was ready to become cab driver, do you know this superstar?

Watch: Travis Head takes sensational diving catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma in IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final

MORE

MOST VIEWED

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

In pics: Sara Ali Khan stuns fans in three-piece lehenga, poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh for Dhanteras

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE