Suryakumar Yadav gets brutally trolled following poor batting display in World Cup final against Australia

Suryakumar Yadav, the talented Indian cricketer, has found himself at the receiving end of criticism on social media platforms after a lackluster batting performance in the highly anticipated World Cup 2023 final against Australia. Despite high expectations, Yadav managed to score only 18 runs off 28 balls, falling short of the mark.

The Indian team faced a setback when Rohit Sharma was dismissed early in the match. However, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli stepped up to the challenge, scoring 66 and 54 runs respectively, providing a glimmer of hope for the team. With the match reaching its crucial stage, Yadav was entrusted with the responsibility of scoring big runs in the last five overs. Unfortunately, his attempt to execute a pull shot resulted in his dismissal.

Yadav's underwhelming performance has sparked a wave of criticism on social media platforms, with fans expressing their disappointment and frustration.

The expectations were high for Yadav, given his exceptional skills and previous successes on the field. However, his inability to deliver during this crucial match has left many fans disheartened and angry.

Suryakumar Yadav biggest failure for India in this Worldcup #CWC23 — (@Shebas_10dulkar) November 19, 2023

Kuldeep and Siraj batted more sensibly than Shubman, Shreyas, Sir Jadeja and Suryakumar Yadav. Such a disappointment. #INDvsAUSfinal — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) November 19, 2023

Thanks Suryakumar Yadav for your useless ODI career, now retire. pic.twitter.com/Lt86jSgpez — R-7904 (@ronitraj7904) November 19, 2023

It is important to remember that cricket is a game of uncertainties, and even the best players can have off days. While Yadav's performance may have fallen short of expectations, it is crucial to support him during this challenging time. Constructive criticism can help players grow and improve, but it is equally important to maintain a respectful and encouraging environment.

As the cricketing world reflects on the outcome of the World Cup 2023 final, it is essential to remember that the sport is not solely about individual performances but also about teamwork and collective efforts. While Yadav's batting display may have been disappointing, it is crucial to acknowledge the contributions of other players and the overall team effort.