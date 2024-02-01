Twitter
'Super seniors made....' Rishabh Pant recalls making India debut in 2017 alongside star-studded line-up

Pant's maiden appearance for India took place during a T20I match against England in February 2017, held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 05:26 PM IST

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant recently reminisced about his debut for the Indian cricket team, expressing his heartfelt appreciation for the warm reception he received following his remarkable performance in the 2016 U-19 World Cup.

Pant's maiden appearance for India took place during a T20I match against England in February 2017, held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

As Pant delved into his memories, he candidly confessed to feeling a profound sense of awe when he initially stepped onto the international stage.

"The majority of the time I didn't feel like that. I was in awe at the beginning. You had watched all of them on TV. But they were all welcoming. Even the super seniors made me comfortable," Pant said in Star Sports 'Believe' series.

The left-handed player then disclosed how the experienced teammates contributed to his sense of belonging.

"It's the team culture to make everyone comfortable. And when it happens at the start, it's good. Because at 17-18 years, you know nothing about life," he added, acknowledging the nurturing environment around him.

"You have experiences of course, I tried to learn as a kid. I think all of these things are a benefit, not everyone gets experiences like these. And the things you learn from your experiences help you a lot in your life. Your brain starts reading life like that," he further stated.

During his debut, Rishabh Pant confidently stepped onto the field in the penultimate over and managed to score 5 not out off just 3 balls, including a boundary.

In that particular game, the Indian team displayed their dominance by amassing a colossal total of 202/6 on the scoreboard. This remarkable achievement was made possible by the outstanding performances of Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni, both of whom scored half-centuries.

However, the highlight of the match came later when leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal showcased his exceptional skills. Chahal's mesmerizing spell resulted in a remarkable six-wicket haul, with figures of 6/25. This outstanding performance played a pivotal role in India's resounding 75-run victory over England.

READ| 'Would be disrespectful but...': Ex India star's big take on Sarfaraz Khan ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd Test

