SRH vs RCB Dream11 prediction, IPL 2021: Best picks for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai

The two teams facing each other had diametrically opposite starts to their campaign in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While the Virat Kohli-led side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) started with a win against the defending champions Mumbai Indians, owing to Harshal Patel's five-wicket haul and AB de Villiers' blitz.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, were handed a 10-run loss by the Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue. With all-rounder Jason Holder now out of quarantine, Sunrisers will be looking to strengthen their lower-middle order and add some variety to their pace bowling department.

Dream11 Prediction – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Match 6, IPL 2021 in Chennai

Wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers

Batsmen: Jonny Bairstow, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Abdul Samad

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian

Bowlers: Kyle Jamieson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Harshal Patel

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Virat Kohli, David Warner, AB de Villiers, Jonny Bairstow, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Abdul Samad, Kyle Jamieson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Harshal Patel

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Details

The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday, April 14. The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.