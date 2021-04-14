SRH vs RCB Dream11 prediction, IPL 2021: Best picks for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai
SRH vs RCB Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 6 of IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Anshul Gupta
The two teams facing each other had diametrically opposite starts to their campaign in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While the Virat Kohli-led side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) started with a win against the defending champions Mumbai Indians, owing to Harshal Patel's five-wicket haul and AB de Villiers' blitz.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, were handed a 10-run loss by the Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue. With all-rounder Jason Holder now out of quarantine, Sunrisers will be looking to strengthen their lower-middle order and add some variety to their pace bowling department.
Dream11 Prediction – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Match 6, IPL 2021 in Chennai
SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers
Batsmen: Jonny Bairstow, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Abdul Samad
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian
Bowlers: Kyle Jamieson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Harshal Patel
SRH vs RCB Probable Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore My Dream11 Playing XI
Virat Kohli, David Warner, AB de Villiers, Jonny Bairstow, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Abdul Samad, Kyle Jamieson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Harshal Patel
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Details
The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday, April 14. The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.