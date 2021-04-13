IPL 2021: RCB bowling all-rounder Harshal Patel reveals why he felt insulted till 2018

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel came off age in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after playing almost 50 games in the league in his side's first game of the 2021 edition against the defending champions Mumbai Indians. Harshal, after being traded from the Delhi Capitals, started in the Bangalore side's line-up and immediately made an impact taking five wickets for 27 runs, becoming the first bowler in the history of the IPL to take a five-wicket haul against Mumbai.

However, it hasn't been an easy ride for the 30-year old bowling all-rounder in the IPL since his debut in 2012 for the same side. Harshal hasn't been a regular feature whether for RCB from 2012-2017 or for the Delhi side from 2018 to 2020.

During a virtual press conference ahead of his side's second game, Patel talked about the struggle of trying to be an all-rounder as=fter being seen just as a bowler till the year 2018 by many teams.

“Till the year 2018, people didn’t take a lot of interest in me because they primarily saw me as a bowler. I took it as an insult and started working on my batting as well. I am not someone who is technically sound but if I can score runs in difficult situations and prove my worth as an all-rounder, I will be happy,” Patel said.

“I want to be bowler who takes on responsibility for his side. Rather than being a burden, I consider this as a privilege,”the Haryana pacer added.

Harshal said that clarity given to him by the RCB team management regarding his role has benefitted him a lot, which showed him in his performance in the first game.

"Clarity is always good. It helps you with your mental preparation, it helps you with your skill preparation. Whenever you have clarity, you know whatever situations you are going to face in the game and you can prepare mentally accordingly and in terms of skill so it is always good to have clarity about your role," said Patel, who will be RCB's designated death bowler as revealed by skipper Virat Kohli after the match.

RCB will play their next game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday in Chennai.