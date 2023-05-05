Search icon
'He is not just a batsman, he is...': Sreesanth heaps praise on MI star for his match winning performance vs PBKS

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 06:47 PM IST

Former Indian fast bowler, S Sreesanth, has commended Mumbai Indians (MI) star, Suryakumar Yadav, for his outstanding performance in the match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday, May 4th. 

Sreesanth was left in awe of Yadav's breathtaking shots and was short of words to describe his incredible performance. Speaking to Star Sports after Mumbai's win, Sreesanth expressed his admiration for the way Yadav toyed with the PBKS bowlers.

"SKY isn't just a batter, he's a mathematician. The way he carries himself is simply superb. He dissects the field like a mathematician uses a compass and a protractor on the paper. He makes those calculations brilliantly inside his sharp mind and makes full use of the dimension of the ground, the pace of the bowler, etc. He literally knows exactly where the fielder is and where the gaps are. He's so precise. They say 'sky is the limit' but for Surya, even SKY is not the limit," Sreesanth said.

"Once Mumbai Indians taste victory, there's no stopping them. They have a long history of success. They've done it in the past and can repeat it," he added.

Following the dismissals of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David and Tilka Verma skillfully led Mumbai Indians to victory in just 18.5 overs. This impressive win has propelled the team to sixth place in the IPL table, with a total of 10 points from nine games.

READ| India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 clash likely to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium: Report

