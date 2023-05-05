India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 clash likely to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium: Report

File Photo

The highly anticipated 2023 edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup is set to take place in India, with the 10-team megaevent scheduled for the months of October and November. This year marks a historic moment for the competition, as the entire tournament will be held in India, with matches taking place across 13 venues.

While an official confirmation is still pending from both the BCCI and ICC, reports suggest that the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the world's largest stadium, is the frontrunner to host the highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan.

With a capacity of over 100,000 spectators, the venue was an obvious choice for the match, as a significant number of fans are expected to travel from overseas to attend the event.

The Narendra Modi Stadium, which is the largest cricket stadium in the world, boasts state-of-the-art facilities and amenities, making it an ideal location for such a high-profile match.

The upcoming India-Pakistan match in India is a highly anticipated event, as it marks the first time the two teams will face off on Indian soil in seven years. The last time they played each other in India was during the 2016 T20 World Cup, where India, led by the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni, emerged victorious with a six-wicket win. Since then, the two teams have only met at events overseas.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce the schedule for the premier tournament after the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The event is tentatively expected to commence on 5 October, and cricket enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting the announcement.

Several cities have been shortlisted as potential venues for the World Cup, including Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Kolkata, Rajkot, Indore, Bengaluru, and Dharamshala. The final selection of venues will be made based on various factors, including infrastructure, accessibility, and local support.

