'Someone who got out to me...': Michael Vaughan, Wasim Jaffer indulge in hilarious twitter banter, leave fans in splits

Prior to the IPL 2023, Punjab Kings (PBKS) welcomed back their former batting coach, Wasim Jaffer, in the same capacity. In 2020 and 2021, the seasoned domestic batsman served as a member of PBKS' coaching staff. He resigned as batting coach before the 2022 IPL. During his two-year tenure with PBKS, Jaffer served under Anil Kumble.

For IPL 2023, PBKS has a new head coach in Trevor Bayliss, and Jaffer will report to the two-time IPL champion. Michael Vaughan, who frequently engages in social media banter with the former India opener, mocked Jaffer.

Jaffer once again had the last laugh and came up with a hilarious response.

In addition to Jaffer, PBKS has recruited Charl Langeveldt and Brad Haddin. Langeveldt has taken over as bowling coach, while Haddin has been named assistant coach. Haddin played the same role for Sunrisers Hyderabad under Bayliss.

Meanwhile, on IPL 2023 Retention Day, Punjab Kings released skipper Mayank Agarwal. The franchise had already replaced him as captain with Shikhar Dhawan, who was later released. PBKS also let go of Vaibhav Arora, Odean Smith, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Sandeep Sharma, Prerak Mankad, and Writtick Chatterjee in addition to Mayank.

PBKS will enter the IPL 2023 mini-auction with a budget of Rs 32.2 crore. In the auction, they can purchase a maximum of three overseas players.

IPL 2023 will see Dhawan's comeback as the full-time captain of an IPL franchise after nearly a decade. In the IPL 2022 mega-auction, he signed with PBKS for Rs 8.25 crore.

