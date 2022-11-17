Sania Mirza uploads another solo pic amid rumours of divorce with Shoaib Malik, says THIS

Sania Mirza uploads solo pic amid rumours of divorce with Shoaib Malik

Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza's marriage has been a major talking point on the internet in the past couple of days, but neither Sania nor Shoaib Malik has responded to their divorce speculations which are doing the rounds.

Instead, the couple is rumoured to be working together on a chat show named 'The Mirza Malik show,' however many media reports have claimed that they have already parted ways.

Sania however continues to ignore the buzz regarding her marriage and she has uploaded a couple of pictures on Instagram, including a recent solo pic wherein the Indian tennis ace can be seen enjoying 'fun time'.

READ| Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik brutally trolled by netizens for announcing a reality show together amid divorce rumours

Mirza recently celebrated her birthday, and her husband Shoaib Malik posted a picture of them together on social media, but Sania has neither liked nor responded to her beau's message instead, she continues to post pictures on her Instagram handle.

In the picture, Sania can be seen chilling in Dubai as she looked all dolled up. She has kept her fans and followers guessing about her marriage and has yet to respond to all the questions regarding Malik.

While fans of the couple were relieved to see Shoaib's effort for Sania, the way she has not responded to his post perhaps speaks volumes about their relationship status.

READ| Sania Mirza celebrates her birthday with bestie Farah Khan amid divorce rumours with Shoaib Malik

Sania and Shoaib are reportedly living separately but will continue to co-parent their son Izhaan Mirza Malik.