Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik brutally trolled by netizens for announcing a reality show together amid divorce rumours

Sania Mirza and her husband Shoaib Malik have recently made headlines due to divorce rumors. In the midst of these separation rumors, a Pakistani OTT platform recently announced a show starring the couple.

However, this has not gone over well with netizens, who have begun trolling the couple, claiming that the separation claims were a publicity trick for the couple's new project, 'The Mirza Malik show.'

A user wrote, “publicity stunt tha mtlb kya jo itne din se feeds aa rahi thi separation ki” while another user wrote, “so divorce was for publicity purposes! Shame!”

“PRANK HO GYA HA 1.5 billion Logon k sath,” another wrote.

However, Sania and Shoaib have yet to answer the divorce rumors, despite reports in Pakistani media claiming the pair was officially separated after the former cricketer cheated on her.

In the midst of these rumors, Shoaib recently resorted to Twitter to wish his wife Sania Mirza a happy birthday. The former Pakistani captain posted a photo of himself with Sania and wrote, “Happy Birthday to you. Wishing you a very healthy and happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest.”

All these separation rumours had started making rounds after Sania uploaded a picture on her Instagram handle which read, “Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah”.

Sania had earlier declared that 2022 would be her final season in professional tennis, but the six-time Grand Slam champion has since hinted that recent circumstances may change her mind.

