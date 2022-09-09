'Kis mood main aaye hain..': Shoaib Akhtar's scathing criticism as Pakistan fold for 121

Shoaib Akhtar unimpressed with Pakistani batsmen

Sri Lanka faced off against Pakistan in the last match of Super 4 stage of Asia Cup before the final, and it was Dasun Shanaka's side that ran riot with the ball. Babar Azam's side folded for a paltry 121 runs as they couldn't even play all of the 20 overs.

Shoaib Akhtar, the former legendary pacer was not at all impressed with the Pakistani players' display as he lamented the players' performance against Sri Lanka. The Rawalpindi Express tweeted and wondered whether all was okay, and if the players were in the mood at all to play the match.

"Boys kher hai? Kis mood main aaye hain aaj?" read the tweet from Akhtar.

Sri Lankan bowlers did the damage as Wanindu Hasaranga chipped in with three scalps while Maheesh Theekshana and debutant Pramod Madushan also recorded two dismissals each.

Skipper Babar was the highest run-scorer for Pakistan on Friday, with his laboured 29-ball 30, his best score at the ongoing Asia Cup so far.

However, it seemed that the players somehow got to know about the rallying call from Akhtar as the Pakistani pacers also began strongly, picking up two important wickets early on in the match.

Kusal Mendis failed to open his account, and neither could Danushka Gunathilaka.

Haris Rauf and Muhammad Hasnain each picked up a wicket to reduce Shanaka's side to a score of 2/2.