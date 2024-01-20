Headlines

Shivam Dube or Hardik Pandya in India's T20 World Cup squad? Ravichandran Ashwin's perspective sparks debate

With Hardik Pandya currently out injured, Shivam Dube has emerged as a quality replacement for him.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 02:40 PM IST

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has openly advocated for Shivam Dube's inclusion in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Ashwin's endorsement comes on the heels of Dube's standout performances in the T20I series against Afghanistan, where his back-to-back half-centuries played a crucial role in India's 3-0 series victory. Not only did Dube showcase his batting prowess, but his bowling, despite yielding only two wickets, left a lasting impression.

Ashwin's support is rooted in Dube's all-around abilities showcased in the series. Drawing parallels with Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh, Ashwin described Dube as a 'Yuvraj Singh lite' package, emphasizing his potential impact akin to Yuvraj's influence during his playing days.

'Hardik Pandya is an indispensable member of the Indian team. However, with Shivam Dube's emergence, especially in conditions similar to CSK in the West Indies, he becomes a spin-hitting monster,' Ashwin stated on his YouTube channel. 'I can proudly call him a 'Yuvraj Singh lite' package. There are so many facets of Yuvraj Singh that I see in his game - the downswing, the height, and the reach. I'm not saying he's exactly like Yuvraj Singh, but he reminds me a lot of him. The beauty here is that he hits spin straight down the ground,' he added.

Beyond batting, Dube's progress as a bowler has not gone unnoticed. Ashwin highlighted the all-rounder's evolution in adding variations to his bowling, a skill crucial in the fast-paced and unpredictable T20 format.

'When Suryakumar Yadav is playing at one end, a team might try to suppress him by playing a left-arm spinner. When Shivam Dube is at the other end, this is a great combination to have. The options he provides to the team are tremendous. He can bowl two overs of his quota too. He has proved that he can bowl cutters and has developed a back-of-the-hand slower delivery as well. It has just added worth in gold going into this World Cup,' concluded Ashwin.

Ashwin's endorsement holds significance, particularly with the T20 World Cup set in the West Indies, where conditions resemble Chepauk, potentially favoring Dube's strengths. This support from the seasoned off-spinner bolsters Dube's case for a spot in the World Cup squad, reflecting confidence in his ability to make a significant contribution to the team's success in the tournament.

