Sheldon Jackson smashes 133 runs as Saurashtra beat Maharashtra to win Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022

Sheldon Jackson smashed an unbeaten 133-run knock against Maharashtra in the final of Vijay Hazare Trophy as Saurashtra won the final by 5 wickets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 08:32 PM IST

Saurashtra beat Maharashtra b 5 wickets to win Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022

Saurashtra won the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 title, beating Maharashtra by 5 wickets in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Sheldon Jackson smashed an unbeaten 133-run knock in just 136 balls helping his side chase down the required target of 249 runs with 3 overs and 3 balls to spare. 

The man in form Ruturaj Gaikwad also smashed a century earlier, helping Maharashtra reach a total of 248 runs at the loss of nine wickets in their respective 50 over, after Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat won the toss and chose to bowl first. 

Chirag Irani picked up three wickets in his 10-over spell, shining with the ball, giving away just 43 runs. 

READ| 'Making domestic cricket look easy': Dinesh Karthik leads wishes as Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes 3rd consecutive ton

Unadkat himself gave away just 25 runs in his 10-over spell, and also chipped in with one wicket. In reply, Harvik Desai scored a half-century, and Jackson's century propelled Saurashtra to a win. 

Continuing his superb form, Ruturaj hit his third century on the trot and overall four from five games in the 2022 edition of the tournament, but he didn't get ample support from other batters Maharashtra posted a total of 248/9 in their 50 overs.

Chasing a par total, Jackson and Harvik Desai (50) stitched an opening partnership of 125 runs to put Maharashtra on the backfoot. Both openers looked in brilliant touch and scored boundaries at regular intervals to bring their century stand in 21 overs. Jackson reached his fifty in 66-ball while Desai got it in 61 deliveries as Saurashtra were in control of the chase.

READ| IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour

It was Mukesh Choudhary, who tried to get Maharashtra back in the game with two wickets in the 27th over, removing Desai and Jay Gohil. Samarth Vyas was dismissed by Vicky Ostwal a few overs later, leaving Saurashtra at 147/3 in the 33rd over.

However, Jackson continued his sensible batting and got to his hundred in the 37th over. At the other end, Prerak Mankad did not have a productive outing as he got out for just 1 run.

Eventually, Saurashtra needed 57 to get off the last 10 overs and Jackson and Chirag Jani approached the end overs with calmness, playing risk-free cricket. They collected the singles while Jani struck a couple of boundaries, keeping the required rate under control. In the end, Jackson hit a six and a four off Manoj Ingale in the 47th over to win the title for Saurashtra.

With inputs from IANS

