'Making domestic cricket look easy': Dinesh Karthik leads wishes as Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes 3rd consecutive ton

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes 3rd consecutive ton in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Ruturaj Gaikwad must be loving life at the moment, the 25-year-old smashed his third consecutive ton in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 on Friday. Playing in the final against Saurashtra, Gaikwad struck a 108-run knock, followed by his 220-run inning in the quarterfinal against Uttar Pradesh, while he also smashed 168 runs in the semifinal against Assam.

Gaikwad was on the receiving end of some much-deserved praise from Dinesh Karthik, who led the wishes after the Pune-born batsman's sublime form continue in the big games.

Karthik hailed Ruturaj Gaikwad and said that it won't be long before he will be seen playing international cricket again.

"My goddds this man is making domestic cricket look toooo easy . What a player @Ruutu1331 you're an absolute and wholesome performer.hundred in all the knockout games. What an achievement, International cricket beckons again very soon," tweeted Karthik, congratulating the Maharashtra opener.

Gaikwad smashed seven boundaries and four sixes as he notched his third back-to-back century. He also became the player with most centuries in Vijay Hazare Trophy, by virtue of his latest knock as the youngster surpassed Robin Uthappa's record of 11 tons, while Ruturaj now stands at the top with 12.

He helped Maharashtra record a total of 248 runs in 50 overs against Saurashtra, while at the time of writing, Saurashtra needed 102 runs to win in 18 overs.