Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues shine as Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Giants to reach 2nd successive WPL final

The Capitals outperformed the Mumbai Indians to top the points table at the end of the league stage, finishing with 12 points compared to MI's five wins and 10 points.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) secured their spot in the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 after claiming their sixth victory, defeating the Gujarat Giants (GG) by seven wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. The Capitals outperformed the Mumbai Indians to top the points table at the end of the league stage, finishing with 12 points compared to MI's five wins and 10 points.

During the match, the Delhi Capitals bowlers displayed remarkable discipline, limiting the Gujarat Giants to a modest total of 126 for nine. Bharati Fulmali's 36-ball 42 and Kathryn Bryce's unbeaten 28 prevented the Giants from posting a lower score. South African veteran Marizanne Kapp shone with figures of 2/17 in four overs, particularly excelling in the powerplay, while also claiming two wickets.

Gujarat Giants' decision to bat first backfired as they struggled early on, losing key wickets and finding themselves at 12/2 in the fourth over, including the dismissal of skipper Beth Mooney for a duck to South African all-rounder Kapp in the first over.

The Giants faced further setbacks, reaching 39 for four in the ninth over, and eventually falling to 48 for five in the 11th over. However, a partnership between Fulmali and Kathryn Bryce added 68 runs, allowing the Giants to surpass 120 and provide their bowlers with a competitive target to defend.

