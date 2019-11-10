'See you in Indore?': Ashwin shares adorable wedding anniversary plans with wife Prithi during his Q&A on Twitter
Since 2017, Ashwin has not featured for Indian in the limited format of the game but has always been impressive for his side in the longest one.
Ashwin and Prithi @IG:
Spinner Ashwin is currently being used Team India for only Test matches and thus is not part of the current T20I squad which is taking on Bangladesh.
The veteran spinner made his comeback into the Test team during South Africa's tour of India, securing 7 wickets in the first Test match in Vizag after being on the sidelines since December in Australia.
The spin star recently did a Q&A session over on his Twitter where he replied to questions from his fans. However, one of those questions came in from his wife Prithi Narayanan, who asked, “wedding anniversary plans tell now #AskAsh #ThatThatManThatThatProblem”
wedding anniversary plans tell now #AskAsh #ThatThatManThatThatProblem https://t.co/0v9kPrzlD7— Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) November 10, 2019
To her question, Ashwin replied with, “See you in Indore????????”
See you in Indore https://t.co/K7ZU8mam0Y— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 10, 2019
Team India will be in Indore on November 14 for their first Test match against Bangladesh after which they will be moving to Kolkata for the historic first-ever day-night Test from November 22.