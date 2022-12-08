Schedule for India's home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia announced; Check Details

Image Source: Twitter/BCCI

Following the conclusion of the current away series against Bangladesh, the Indian side will play three back-to-back home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia. The Indian squad will play three T20Is and three ODIs against the Islanders before hosting three ODIs and three T20Is against New Zealand.

After the limited-overs series, India will turn its attention to Test cricket, hosting Australia in a four-match Test series. In 2017, India hosted the final Border-Gavaskar series. The crucial red ball duel will begin on February 9 and will last until March 13.

The home series will conclude with a three-match ODI series against the five-time ODI World Cup champions. Since India will host the ODI World Cup in October-November next year, the team's focus will be on the 50-overs format.

The three Twenty20 Internationals against Sri Lanka will be contested on January 3, 5, and 7, before the action transfers to Guwahati, Kolkata, and Trivandrum for the ODIs on January 10, 12, and 15.

India vs Sri Lanka 2023 series schedule

1st T20I – 3 January (Mumbai)

2nd T20I – 5 January (Pune)

3rd T20I – 7 January (Rajkot)

1st ODI – 10 January (Guwahati)

2nd ODI – 12 January (Kolkata)

3rd ODI – 15 January (Trivandrum)

The New Zealand series will begin on January 18 with the first ODI in Hyderabad, followed by the next two matches on January 21 and 24 in Raipur and Indore, respectively. On January 27, 29, and February 1, Ranchi, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad will host T20I matches between India and New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand 2023 schedule:

1st ODI – 18 January (Hyderabad)

2nd ODI – 21 January (Raipur)

3rd ODI -24 January (Indore)

1st T20I – 27 January (Ranchi)

2nd T20I – 29 January (Lucknow)

3rd T20I – 1 February (Ahmedabad)

India will attempt to defend the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home, with the quest beginning on February 9 in Nagpur. The second Test will be held in Delhi from February 17 to February 21. The third match of the eagerly anticipated Test series will be held in Dharamsala from March 1 to 5, while the final match will be held in Ahmedabad from March 9 to 13.

India vs Australia schedule:

1st Test – 9 to 13 February (Nagpur)

2nd Test – 17 to 21 February (Delhi)

3rd Test – 1 to 5 March (Dharamsala)

4th Test – 9 to 13 March (Ahmedabad)

1st ODI – 17 March (Mumbai)

2nd ODI – 19 March (Vizag)

3rd ODI – 22 March (Chennai)

READ| 'Cryptos se bhi tez gir rahi..': Virender Sehwag's brutal assessment of Team India's recent performances