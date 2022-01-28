'Sachin would have made 1 lakh runs': Shoaib Akhtar bashes ICC for rules favouring batsmen

Former Pakistani legend Shoaib Akhtar, renowned for not mincing his words, and speaking what's on his mind in a very upfront manner, has lashed out at International Cricket Council (ICC) for making rules that favour batsmen. In Akhtar's opinion, the current set of rules gives batsmen 'leverage'.

Comparing the current set of rules to his own playing days, Akhtar stated that Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, if were to play with the current set of rules, would have gone on to score one lakh runs.

Speaking about the rules on his youtube channel alongside former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, Akhtar stated, "You have two new balls. You have made the rules stricter. You give so much leverage to batsmen nowadays. You now allow three reviews. If we had three reviews during the time of Sachin, he would have made 1 lakh runs!"

Furthermore, Shastri, talking about how to restore the balance a bit in the favour of bowlers said that bowling more than 2 bouncers in a over should be allowed.

"If you've to balance, you shouldn't restrict an over to 2 bouncers. Increase them. The reason why I say this is because it's exciting," said Shastri.

Shoaib Akhtar meanwhile went on to lavish further praise on Tendulkar by calling him a 'tough batsman' because, in his heydays, the 'Master Blaster' had faced some of the best bowlers in the history of world cricket.

"I really pity him. The reason I pity Sachin is he initially played against Wasim (Akram) and Waqar (Younis), he played against Shane Warne, then he faced (Brett) Lee and Shoaib (Akhtar), and later he played the next generation of fast bowlers. That's why I call him a very tough batsman," added Akhtar.

Currently, Shoaib Akhtar is plying his trade for Asia Lions at the Legend League cricket tournament in Oman, where Ravi Shastri is the league commissioner of the same tournament.