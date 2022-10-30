'Sabka badla lega tera Surya': SKY's sensational 68-run knock sparks meme fest on Twitter

Source: ICC (Twitter)

Team India and South Africa locked horns in Perth at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, and it proved to be the Suryakumar Yadav show wherein the 32-year-old reminded the world of his sheer class. When all others around him struggled, SKY stood tall and whacked the ball all around the park.

Suryakumar's knock included six boundaries and three maximums, and in the end, he played a huge role in India's total of 133 runs.

Twitter exploded after SKY's sensational knock and fans rejoiced on Twitter sharing hilarious memes, while others hailed him for his brutal hitting.

The Mumbai-born batsman staked his claim to become the world's number 1 ranked T20I batter, after hitting back-to-back fifties.

Check how fans reacted to Suryakumar Yadav's in-form inning:

Everything else is temporary, " CEO Suryakumar Yadav " making the Academy proud is permanent



50*(30) by the big man!#INDvSA #SuryakumarYadav #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/XEEml691hK October 30, 2022

The real 360° player ; the real no.1 player Surya kumar yadav!!



Diamond of indian team #SuryakumarYadav // @surya_14kumarpic.twitter.com/4ja7kmf5iR — Subhashree (@subhu__RO45) October 30, 2022

