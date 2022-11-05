SA vs NED T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report

South Africa will be looking to table top in Group 2 when they face the Netherlands in a Super 12 contest, in Adelaide on Sunday.

South Africa and Netherlands will face off in the third-last game of the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on Sunday.

South Africa is placed second on the points table, while the Netherlands is ranked last.

South Africa won two of their four games, lost one, and had one game abandoned due to rain.

They were defeated by Pakistan by 33 runs while chasing a target of 185. This is a must-win encounter for them, and if it is a washout, they would be eliminated by the result of the Bangladesh-Pakistan match.

On the other hand, Netherlands won one and lost three games. They were ousted from the semi-finals race and will seek to compete aggressively in this one before exiting the tournament.

Given the Group 2 points table, a win for South Africa will send them to the semi-finals

Match Details:

South Africa vs Netherlands, Group 2, Match 40

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Date & Time: November 6th at 5:30 AM IST and 10:30 AM Local Time

SA vs NED Pitch report

The surface at Adelaide Oval is batting-friendly, with batter assistance offered throughout the game. It is recognized as one of the most batter-friendly pitches in Australia. Bowlers who apply themselves to good line and length may have a say, especially early in the innings. Because the straight boundaries are so long, the batters would struggle to clear them. However, given the track, expect another run-fest here.

SA vs NED Weather report

The temperature is expected to hover around 17°C on the matchday with 54% humidity and 14 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

SA vs NED Probable XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma ©, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover

READ| SA vs NED Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs Netherlands Super 12 Match 40, T20 World Cup 2022