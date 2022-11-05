Search icon
SA vs NED Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs Netherlands Super 12 Match 40, T20 World Cup 2022

SA vs NED Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for South Africa vs Netherlands, Super 12, match 40 of T20 World Cup 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 05:47 PM IST

South Africa and Netherlands will face off in the third-last game of the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on Sunday.

South Africa is placed second on the points table, while the Netherlands is ranked last.

South Africa won two of their four games, lost one, and had one game abandoned due to rain.

They were defeated by Pakistan by 33 runs while chasing a target of 185. This is a must-win encounter for them, and if it is a washout, they would be eliminated by the result of the Bangladesh-Pakistan match.

On the other hand, Netherlands won one and lost three games. They were ousted from the semi-finals race and will seek to compete aggressively in this one before exiting the tournament.

Given the Group 2 points table, a win for South Africa will send them to the semi-finals

Match Details:

South Africa vs Netherlands, Group 2, Match 40

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Date & Time: November 6th at 5:30 AM IST and 10:30 AM Local Time

SA vs NED Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks 

Keeper – Quinton de Kock

Batsmen – Rilee Rossouw (VC), Max O’ Dowd, Aiden Markram

All-rounders – Bas de Leede (C), Logan van Beek

Bowlers – Anrich Nortje, Paul van Meekeren, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Fred Klaassen

SA vs NED My Dream11 team 

Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw (c), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Max O’Dowd (vc), Wayne Parnell, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

SL vs ENG: England seal their spot in the T20 World Cup semi-finals, knocks out defending champions Australia

