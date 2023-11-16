Headlines

SA vs AUS World Cup Semifinal: Why team should bat first after winning toss at Eden Gardens ?

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 09:18 AM IST

Eden Gardens renowned for its cricketing history and fervent atmosphere, has emerged as a fortress for teams setting a target in this World Cup. Out of the four matches hosted at this iconic venue, the side batting first triumphed in three encounters, securing victories with substantial margins. The lone exception saw Pakistan defeating Bangladesh, a contest that, despite being in favor of the chasing side, proved comfortable for Pakistan.

As the anticipation builds for the second semifinal between two cricketing powerhouses, Australia and South Africa, on Thursday, the cricketing world hopes for a gripping clash worthy of the electric ambiance Eden is famous for.

While winning the toss is undeniably crucial, mastering the art of chasing seems equally vital for both teams. Analyzing the tournament statistics, South Africa appears more at ease when setting a target. They have successfully defended their score on three occasions, suffering defeats in two chases. In contrast, Australia stands on a relatively even ground, having won three out of four chases and four out of five matches when batting first. The inclusion of a chase specialist like Glenn Maxwell, positioned at number six, provides a sense of assurance for Australia, even if their pursuit encounters early setbacks.

Historically, Eden Gardens has favored teams setting a target. Of the 33 ODIs yielding results at this venue, 20 were won by the team batting first, while only 12 by the chasing side (excluding the 1996 World Cup semifinal, which was called off due to crowd trouble). Recent trends further emphasize this imbalance, with only two instances of the team batting second emerging victorious in the last 10 matches. While form takes precedence on any given day, both teams are likely to keep these statistics in mind as they approach this crucial encounter.

Adding to the strategic considerations is the dew factor, a variable that cannot be overlooked. Although Kolkata has experienced minimal dew thus far, the threat looms as the evening progresses. While India's coach, Rahul Dravid, downplays its impact, spinner Ravindra Jadeja highlights the challenges it poses, acknowledging that dew can elevate an average team's performance. 

In preparation for this high-stakes World Cup semifinal, both teams diligently shared time slots for practice on Monday and Tuesday, aiming to familiarize themselves with the conditions awaiting them on Thursday. South Africa took the afternoon slot on Monday, leaving the evening for Australia, and reversed the schedule on Tuesday. Undoubtedly, a World Cup semifinal transcends routine matches, demanding meticulous preparation and strategic acumen from both contenders.

