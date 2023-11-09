SA vs AFG ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Ahmedabad

Check out all the details related to South Africa vs Afghanistan match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Ahmedabad.

South Africa will be aiming to conclude the league stage of the ICC ODI World Cup on a positive note as they face Afghanistan in their final match. The highly anticipated 50-over clash will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 10th. South Africa enters this match following a devastating loss to India, where they were completely outplayed in every aspect of the game. The hosts set an imposing target of 326 runs, leaving the Proteas struggling to keep up. Unfortunately, South Africa's batting lineup crumbled under the pressure, resulting in their largest defeat in this World Cup, with a meager total of 83 runs.

On the other hand, Afghanistan also suffered a defeat in their previous game against Australia. The Asian side had the upper hand throughout the match until Glenn Maxwell's explosive knock of 201 runs turned the tide. Afghanistan started strong, posting a commendable total of 291 runs while batting first. Australia, however, faced a rare collapse in their chase, losing seven wickets with only 91 runs on the board. It was at this critical juncture that Maxwell showcased his brilliance, teaming up with skipper Pat Cummins to mount a remarkable comeback. Maxwell's innings, consisting of 21 boundaries and 10 maximums, will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the greatest performances in the history of cricket.

Live Streaming Details

When and where is the South Africa vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match is on Friday, November 10 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time is the South Africa vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match will begin at 2:00 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1:30 pm.

Where to watch the South Africa vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match on TV in India?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the South Africa vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match on the internet in India?

All the matches of the World Cup, including South Africa vs Afghanistan, will be livestreamed for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. For other devices like TVs or laptops, the user will need to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar.

Pitch report

The pitch in Ahmedabad offers something for every player. Pacers can exploit the swing, spinners can take advantage of the grip, and batters have the opportunity to score runs at this venue. The team that can effectively control both bowling and batting will gain a significant advantage.

Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, the temperature is expected to reach a scorching 36 degrees Celsius during the day, cooling down to a more comfortable 22 degrees Celsius at night. The chances of precipitation are minimal, with only a 1 percent possibility of rain during the daytime. Therefore, the weather forecast for the match day indicates no risk of rain interrupting the event.

Probabale playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

READ| SA vs AFG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs Afghanistan Match 42