Headlines

DNA TV Show: Uncovering mafia of ‘fake’ Diwali sweets that can poison your family

Israel-Hamas conflict: India calls for 'immediate and unconditional' release of hostages

World Cup 2023: Here's what Pakistan need to do to qualify for semi-final against India

This singer performed at night clubs, was thrown out of classes, Shashi Kapoor changed her life, became Bollywood queen

SA vs AFG ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Ahmedabad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Uncovering mafia of ‘fake’ Diwali sweets that can poison your family

Israel-Hamas conflict: India calls for 'immediate and unconditional' release of hostages

World Cup 2023: Here's what Pakistan need to do to qualify for semi-final against India

7 foods to eat while detoxing

10 plants to buy on dhanteras

Players with most ODI runs after 250 innings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

This singer performed at night clubs, was thrown out of classes, Shashi Kapoor changed her life, became Bollywood queen

As 12th Fail earns Rs 25 crore, Vikrant Massey thanks real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma: 'I will always be...'

This actress’ first 8 films flopped miserably, was rejected by Doordarshan, later took higher fees than SRK and Salman

HomeCricket

Cricket

SA vs AFG ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Ahmedabad

Check out all the details related to South Africa vs Afghanistan match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Ahmedabad.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 10:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

South Africa will be aiming to conclude the league stage of the ICC ODI World Cup on a positive note as they face Afghanistan in their final match. The highly anticipated 50-over clash will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 10th. South Africa enters this match following a devastating loss to India, where they were completely outplayed in every aspect of the game. The hosts set an imposing target of 326 runs, leaving the Proteas struggling to keep up. Unfortunately, South Africa's batting lineup crumbled under the pressure, resulting in their largest defeat in this World Cup, with a meager total of 83 runs.

On the other hand, Afghanistan also suffered a defeat in their previous game against Australia. The Asian side had the upper hand throughout the match until Glenn Maxwell's explosive knock of 201 runs turned the tide. Afghanistan started strong, posting a commendable total of 291 runs while batting first. Australia, however, faced a rare collapse in their chase, losing seven wickets with only 91 runs on the board. It was at this critical juncture that Maxwell showcased his brilliance, teaming up with skipper Pat Cummins to mount a remarkable comeback. Maxwell's innings, consisting of 21 boundaries and 10 maximums, will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the greatest performances in the history of cricket.

Live Streaming Details

When and where is the South Africa vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match is on Friday, November 10 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time is the South Africa vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match will begin at 2:00 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1:30 pm.

Where to watch the South Africa vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match on TV in India?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the South Africa vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match on the internet in India?

All the matches of the World Cup, including South Africa vs Afghanistan, will be livestreamed for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. For other devices like TVs or laptops, the user will need to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar.

Pitch report

The pitch in Ahmedabad offers something for every player. Pacers can exploit the swing, spinners can take advantage of the grip, and batters have the opportunity to score runs at this venue. The team that can effectively control both bowling and batting will gain a significant advantage.

Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, the temperature is expected to reach a scorching 36 degrees Celsius during the day, cooling down to a more comfortable 22 degrees Celsius at night. The chances of precipitation are minimal, with only a 1 percent possibility of rain during the daytime. Therefore, the weather forecast for the match day indicates no risk of rain interrupting the event.

Probabale playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

READ| SA vs AFG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs Afghanistan Match 42

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

NZ vs SL, Bengaluru weather forecast: Rain to end New Zealand's hopes of reaching World Cup 2023 semi-final?

This actor lived on beaches, slept on railway station, one letter changed his life, worked in more than 500 films

Meet YouTuber who quit engineering course to study journalism, left stable jobs to become comedian

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023: Explore best deals on show pieces

Gurugram: 2 dead, 12 injured as sleeper bus catches fire on Delhi-Jaipur highway

MORE

MOST VIEWED

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE