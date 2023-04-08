Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

RR Vs DC, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson takes a stunning one-handed diving catch to dismiss Prithvi Shaw - Watch

Shaw's woeful form continued in the league, with the opener getting dismissed for 0, 12, and 7 in the three matches he has played in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 06:37 PM IST

RR Vs DC, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson takes a stunning one-handed diving catch to dismiss Prithvi Shaw - Watch
Image Source: Twitter

The Delhi Capitals' run chase got off to a disastrous start in their Indian Premier League encounter against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Saturday. 

In the third ball of the first over, opener Prithvi Shaw attempted to drive Trent Boult's delivery but ended up with a thick edge that flew to the keeper's right. Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson pulled off a stunning one-handed catch, leaving Delhi Capitals reeling at 0/1. 

Watch: 

Shaw's woeful form continued in the league, with the opener getting dismissed for 0, 12, and 7 in the three matches he has played in. Boult then sent back Manish Pandey for a duck, reducing Delhi to 0/2 inside the first over. 

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals scored an impressive 199 for four against Delhi Capitals after skipper David Warner opted to bowl first. Young Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler gave RR a blazing start by putting on 98 runs for the first wicket in just 8.3 overs. 

Jaiswal slammed 60 off 31 balls, while the seasoned Buttler struck 79 in 51 deliveries. Later, Shimron Hetmyer blasted a 21-ball 39 not out. 

READ| 'Destructive opening pair': Fans react after Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler provides explosive start to RR against DC

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha, check out Parineeti Chopra's 5 outfits that you would want to have
Aabha Paul oozes oomph in reels, check viral videos
Can coffee consumption be beneficial for your health? Here's how much you should drink daily
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
40-year-old drunk passenger tries to open emergency door on Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.