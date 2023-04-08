RR Vs DC, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson takes a stunning one-handed diving catch to dismiss Prithvi Shaw - Watch

Image Source: Twitter

The Delhi Capitals' run chase got off to a disastrous start in their Indian Premier League encounter against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Saturday.

In the third ball of the first over, opener Prithvi Shaw attempted to drive Trent Boult's delivery but ended up with a thick edge that flew to the keeper's right. Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson pulled off a stunning one-handed catch, leaving Delhi Capitals reeling at 0/1.

Shaw's woeful form continued in the league, with the opener getting dismissed for 0, 12, and 7 in the three matches he has played in. Boult then sent back Manish Pandey for a duck, reducing Delhi to 0/2 inside the first over.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals scored an impressive 199 for four against Delhi Capitals after skipper David Warner opted to bowl first. Young Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler gave RR a blazing start by putting on 98 runs for the first wicket in just 8.3 overs.

Jaiswal slammed 60 off 31 balls, while the seasoned Buttler struck 79 in 51 deliveries. Later, Shimron Hetmyer blasted a 21-ball 39 not out.

