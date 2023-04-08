'Destructive opening pair': Fans react after Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler provides explosive start to RR against DC

Image Source: Twitter

The Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals are currently battling it out in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After winning the toss, David Warner chose to invite the Royals to bat first. The opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler put on an impressive display, propelling the team to a score of 68/0 within the powerplay.

Jaiswal got the innings off to a flying start, smashing Khaleel Ahmed for five boundaries in the very first over, making it the most expensive over of the IPL 2023 season so far. Buttler then followed suit in the second over, hitting South African pacer Anrich Nortje for three consecutive boundaries, taking the score to 32/0 at the end of the second over.

Social media was abuzz with netizens heaping praise on the RR duo. Some hailed them as the best opening pair in the league, while others praised Jaiswal as a "star in the making."

Check out the reactions here:

Well played, Jaiswal - 60 from 31 balls, he has 2 fifties from just 3 innings in IPL 2023.



A player to watch in future.#RRvsDC #CSKvsMI #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/W5itOZewgN — vinod nehra (@itz_mahinehra) April 8, 2023

My mood after seeing batting buttler and Jaiswal. #RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/pjE4yt0sHJ — Temba Bavuma (@Uboss333) April 8, 2023

The opening pair managed to accumulate an impressive 98 runs before Mukesh Kumar was able to remove Yashasvi after he scored 60 runs in 31 balls. Unfortunately, Rajasthan's skipper Sanju Samson was dismissed for a duck by Kuldeep Yadav shortly after. Despite this setback, Jos Buttler has remained steadfast in the middle and has achieved a remarkable half-century in just 32 balls.

