'Vada pav khane gaye kya:' Rohit Sharma's absence from captain's photoshoot ahead of IPL 2023 leaves fans baffled

Rohit's absence has sparked some hilarious banter between Mumbai Indians (MI) and their rival fans on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 06:44 PM IST

Rohit Sharma was not part of the IPL photoshoot | Courtesy- Twitter @IPL

The highly anticipated 16th edition of the Indian T20 League is set to kick off on March 31st, 2023, and fans are eagerly awaiting the action. The reigning champions, Gujarat, will face off against the Chennai franchise in the tournament opener in Ahmedabad, promising an enthralling battle between Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni on the opening day.

Adding to the excitement, an opening ceremony will precede the match, with both captains in attendance. However, a recent viral image has caused a stir among fans, as it appears that Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma was absent from a photoshoot featuring all the franchise captains with the coveted Indian T20 League trophy.

Rohit's absence has sparked some hilarious banter between Mumbai Indians (MI) and their rival fans on social media. MI's fans have been quick to give witty remarks, suggesting that the Indian captain will be seen holding the trophy at the end of the competition. On the other hand, other fans have joked that MI have already given up.

Check out the reactions here:

Last season, Rohit Sharma had a disappointing run as the captain of the Mumbai franchise. The team finished at the bottom of the table, managing only four wins out of 14 games. As a result, fans are eagerly anticipating a more successful season this time around. 

Unfortunately, the team has already faced some significant setbacks, with both Jasprit Bumrah and Jhye Richardson ruled out of the tournament due to injuries. Despite these challenges, the Mumbai franchise remains determined to put up a strong performance and make a comeback in the upcoming matches.

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer,  Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

